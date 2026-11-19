Newcastle United new boy Matias Fernandez-Pardo could be given a shot from the first whistle in Saturday's Premier League clash with champions Arsenal at St James' Park.

The 21-year-old's start to life in England has been disrupted by a nasty illness, but he was fit enough to come off the bench in Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Fulham two weekends ago.

Matthias Jaissle gave Yoane Wissa the nod in the number 10 role, but the DR Congo man failed to convince, so Fernandez-Pardo could be offered a route back into the first XI.

The former Lille man, also linked with Arsenal during the summer, is expected to join forces with Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Will Osula in the final third, the former holding off Anthony Elanga after scoring a stunning opening goal at Craven Cottage.

Both Nico Gonzalez and Joe Willock have also battled back from bugs, but the latter is not anticipated to earn a start against his former employers, as fan favourite Sean Steur pairs up with Gonzalez once more.

Lukas Hornicek was Newcastle's saviour in the capital two weekends ago, and the number one should be shielded by an identical backline of Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall here.

Joelinton and Ewen Jaouen remain out for the Magpies as they recuperate from hamstring injuries.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Steur, Gonzalez; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Osula

> Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Newcastle