Carlo Ancelotti is likely to remain Brazil head coach until at least the 2028 Copa America, regardless of Pep Guardiola's availability, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery.

The Italian is under growing pressure after a turbulent November window. He was sent off during Saturday's 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan, prompting Brazil great Romario to publicly demand his exit, before watching from the stands as his side thrashed Singapore 7-0 on Tuesday.

That followed a hugely disappointing World Cup, in which Brazil were knocked out in the last 16 by Norway, their earliest exit from the tournament since 1990.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Vickery admitted that Ancelotti's reign has fallen well short of expectations, but believes his contract, which runs until 2030, is keeping him in the job.

Tim Vickery: Ancelotti's Brazil tenure a "massive disappointment"

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"If this was a run-of-the-mill Brazil coach, he could well already be receiving his marching orders, because there's no doubt about it: his time with Brazil has proved a massive disappointment so far," Vickery said.

"Through the World Cup it was acceptable and nothing more until, by his own confession, he made a very poor substitution against Norway and lost control of that game.

"Coming off an extremely disappointing World Cup, Brazilians want to win. They're not that patient, and they're not that interested in long-term tests.

"The key issue is one he hasn't solved: how do you reconcile a team with two wingers with the midfield resources Brazil have, and still remain compact and defensively solid?"

Could Pep Guardiola replace Ancelotti as Brazil boss?

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Guardiola has been out of work since leaving Manchester City at the end of 2025-26, and he has history with the Selecao. In late 2012, while on sabbatical in New York, he let it be known that coaching Brazil was the one job that could tempt him back, only for the CBF to rush through the appointment of Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Vickery believes Brazil would now be more open to Guardiola, but stressed that no change is imminent, with Ancelotti's next opportunity to impress not coming until the end of March.

"As a club coach, if things aren't going well, you try something on Wednesday and something else at the weekend. You can't do that as a national team coach," Vickery explained.

"The pressure is on him to come up with a coherent idea of a side, and if that means packing the midfield and giving up one of his wingers, that's the way he's going to have to go.

"The next international window is very important for him to win his credibility back, but I suspect at least until the Copa America of 2028, Carlo Ancelotti will be Brazil coach."

Guardiola has also been tipped to replace Mauricio Pochettino as USA manager following the latter's move to Manchester United, and Pochettino has publicly talked up the ex-Manchester City boss taking the job.