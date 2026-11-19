A modern Premier League rivalry will be renewed on Saturday evening, when champions Arsenal make the long trek north to battle Newcastle United following the international break.

The Gunners entered the hiatus on the back of a fifth straight win, edging out Hull City 1-0, while Matthias Jaissle's inconsistent troops settled for a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Match preview

The Hull low block momentarily appeared capable of withstanding all of Arsenal's huffing and puffing two weekends ago, but the holders were belatedly rewarded for their endeavours when Martin Odegaard tucked home a second-half rebound.

Arsenal's task would have been easier had they been awarded a first-half penalty for Nobel Mendy's shirt pull on an offside Kai Havertz - the Premier League's Key Match Incidents panel has now ruled that the failure to award a spot kick was incorrect - but as champions do, they found a way to triumph while not at their finest.

Courtesy of their 34th 1-0 Premier League win under Mikel Arteta - the most by any coach since he took charge in December 2019 - and Manchester City's latest setback at Nottingham Forest, Arsenal opened up a five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table before international football intervened.

Furthermore, the Gunners' total of 27 points from their opening 10 games of a Premier League season can only be bested by the 28 accrued by Chelsea in 2005-06, Manchester City in 2011-12, Man City again in 2017-18 and Liverpool in 2019-20; each of those teams went on to finish first.

While Arsenal's only loss of the top-flight campaign so far came away to Brighton & Hove Albion, they have won each of their other four road trips without conceding and have also kept four straight clean sheets altogether in the Premier League; not since January 2006 have they registered five straight shut-outs in the division.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Arsenal's four clean sheets in their last four Premier League games is more than Newcastle have managed across all competitions all season, Jaissle's men only keeping the opposition at bay three times and failing to do so at Craven Cottage on November 7.

A Jacob Murphy stunner preceded a slightly fortuitous Rodrigo Muniz equaliser for Fulham, extending Newcastle's winless run to three games in all tournaments and leaving them languishing in the bottom half.

Nevertheless, Jaissle labelled a point in London a "step in the right direction" after his side's harrowing home loss to Everton, as Murphy's fine left-footed strike continued the Magpies' sequence of scoring in every away game in 2026-27.

However, after scoring at least twice in each of their first four matches at St James' Park this season, Newcastle have now failed to net in each of their last two, going down 1-0 to Aston Villa and Everton in successive clashes.

The hosts were also subjected to an agonising one-goal loss in this fixture last term, as Gabriel Magalhaes completed a 2-1 Arsenal comeback win, ending the Gunners' three-match losing run in front of the St James' Park faithful.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

Arsenal Premier League form:

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Arsenal players did not drop like flies over the international break, contrary to some previous pauses, but the Gunners are likely to be without Martin Zubimendi after the midfielder appeared to hurt his hamstring in Spain's 3-2 loss to England.

The second-string lynchpin joins Bukayo Saka (quad) and the suspended Max Dowman on the Arsenal sidelines, but Arteta will otherwise have an identical squad to the one that got the better of Hull.

Expect Bruno Guimaraes to appear from the off against his former employers, while Havertz should hold off the threat of Viktor Gyokeres despite the latter extending an all-time Nations League record in November.

On Newcastle's end, Jacob Ramsey returns from a one-match ban after his sending-off against Everton, while Nico Gonzalez and Joe Willock are also expected to be fine despite suffering from illness earlier in the week.

Joelinton's thigh injury will likely keep him out of this one, though, while backup goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen will be out for at least another few weeks with a hamstring problem of his own.

Ex-Arsenal target Matias Fernandez-Pardo has also returned from a troublesome illness of his own, and the 21-year-old may be given a shot over the underwhelming Yoane Wissa here.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Steur, Gonzalez; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Osula

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

We say: Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal

While the break came at a better time for Newcastle than Arsenal, an increasingly familiar fate is set to befall the Magpies at St James' Park.

The champions' defensive might is showing no sign of wavering, nor is their ability to grind out victories in challenging circumstances, so we anticipate another 1-0 to the Arsenal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.