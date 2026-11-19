Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has critical attacking and defensive calls to make for Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Gunners came out of the international break largely unscathed, although Martin Zubimendi is expected to miss out after sustaining a hamstring problem in Spain's 3-2 defeat to England.

However, Zubimendi was never likely to push for a place in the starting lineup in the North East, where Bruno Guimaraes is expected to start against his former club, joining forces with the ever-present Declan Rice.

The pair will line up behind an identical supporting cast of Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke, who continues to deputise effectively for the injured Bukayo Saka and suspended Max Dowman.

Viktor Gyokeres extended an all-time Nations League record during the international break, but the Swede should still lose out to Arteta favourite Kai Havertz for a start in the number nine slot.

Arteta faces a similar dilemma in defence, where William Saliba is once again fit and available, but the in-form Ezri Konsa has done nothing to warrant demotion.

As a result, the champions should deploy an identical backline to the one that started the 1-0 win over Hull City two weekends ago, as Jurrien Timber also keeps Ben White at bay.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

> Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Arsenal