Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga will come from the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, as Schalke 04 welcome Stuttgart for a tasty league encounter.

The hosts have endured a dreadful start to the season and are still looking to score their first home goal, while the visitors are setting their sights on a third successive league success.

Match preview

Schalke ended their five-match goalless run last time out against Hoffenheim, although their attacking breakthrough counted for little as they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

That result left Die Konigsblauen sitting in the relegation zone during the international break, while head coach Miron Muslic avoided an early sack.

Nevertheless, the 44-year-old remains under considerable pressure, with Schalke now enduring a seven-game winless streak across all competitions.

Even more concerning for the Royal Blues faithful is the fact that their points tally after nine Bundesliga matches is identical to the one they recorded at the same stage of their disastrous 2022-23 campaign, which ended in relegation.

In order to turn things around, the hosts will need to start scoring goals, otherwise they risk becoming just the second team in Bundesliga history to go without a goal across their first five home matches of a season.

There is one positive for the hosts and that is the fact they beat Stuttgart when these two teams last met back in February 2023 - their only victory over the Swabians in five previous meetings.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

While Schalke are on the ropes, Stuttgart are on the attack, with the Swabians looking to record their third straight Bundesliga win.

Sebastian Hoeness and his side powered to a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen just before the international break, leaving them just six points adrift of the top four.

Given their sluggish start to the campaign, Stuttgart's recent upturn represents a welcome change in fortunes, with their defensive improvements playing a significant role.

Two clean sheets from their last three domestic outings make for much better reading than the two shutouts they managed across their opening 10 matches of the season.

Stuttgart will now turn their attention to landing their first league win over Schalke since 2021 - the only success over the Royal Blues they boast in 12 previous meetings.

What’s more, the Swabians have not managed to win at the Veltins Arena since 2013 - losing four and drawing three of their last seven trips to Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke 04 Bundesliga form:

Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

Along with their goalscoring problems, Schalke are also dealing with a lengthy injury list.

Maximilian Wober and youngster Luca Vozar are both currently out with hamstring injuries.

Defender Timo Becker picked up a foot problem just before the international break, and will also remain on the sidelines.

Emil Hojlund is yet to feature for Schalke this season due to an Achilles injury, while midfielder Ron Schallenberg is out with a leg problem.

Stuttgart are also missing a handful of names, including midfielder Angelo Stiller who is struggling with an adductor injury.

Swiss defender Luca Jaquez featured in the 1-0 win over Bremen before the international break, but he has since become a doubt due to a ribs problem.

Youngsters Jarzinho Malanga and Justin Diehl complete the injury list, with the two players carrying thigh and abdominal issues.

Meanwhile, forward Deniz Undav missed out on selection for the German national team, with the 30-year-old still looking for his first Bundesliga goal this season.

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Ayhan, Katic, Kurucay, V. Becker; El-Faouzi, Tanaka; Ljubicic, Karaman, Aouchiche; Hwang

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Seimen; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Promel, Fuhrich; El Khannouss, Undav; Demirovic

We say: Schalke 04 0-2 Stuttgart

Schalke are simply not scoring at home, and they could struggle here against an improving Stuttgart defence.

The visitors have struggled away in Gelsenkirchen over the years, but this is the perfect opportunity to improve that record.

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