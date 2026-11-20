Tottenham Hotspur are considering a 'surprise' move for Nottingham Forest striker Liam Delap as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options.

The 23-year-old has revived his career at the City Ground following a difficult spell at Chelsea, attracting renewed interest from north London.

However, a potential deal could be more complicated than initially expected, with Forest placing a substantial valuation on their summer signing.

Liam Delap emerges on Spurs' radar

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According to FootballTransfers, Delap is 'admired' by De Zerbi, with Spurs continuing to monitor the former Ipswich Town forward after tracking him during the summer transfer window.

Delap has scored three goals in his first nine Premier League appearances for Forest, offering encouraging signs following his disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge.

A January move is considered extremely difficult, though, given Forest only signed him in the summer and are unlikely to sanction his departure while fighting for their Premier League status.

Tricky Trees owner Evangelos Marinakis is not expected to approve a mid-season sale, although it is understood that De Zerbi could be prepared to wait until the summer of 2027.

Forest are likely to demand around £75m for the Englishman, which would represent a significant profit on the initial £45m they paid Chelsea.

Why a £75m move for Delap is a mistake waiting to happen

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There is no denying that Delap has shown some improvement at Forest, but his overall Premier League goalscoring record remains a significant concern amid Spurs' renewed interest.

His three goals this season take his career total to just 16 efforts in 76 Premier League outings, while he managed only three goals in 47 appearances for Chelsea.

Those numbers hardly suggest a striker capable of immediately resolving Tottenham's attacking problems, particularly if Forest demand £75m to part with him.

Spurs still need a reliable source of goals if they are to climb the table and compete for major honours, rather than another expensive gamble on potential.

De Zerbi's admiration is understandable, but Tottenham should be wary of paying a premium for a forward whose top-flight returns remain underwhelming.

Delap may yet develop into an excellent striker, but spending that much on him would represent a considerable risk for a club with more pressing needs.