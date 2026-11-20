Union Berlin are in the midst of their second-worst start to a Bundesliga season, and things are not about to get any easier as the relegation contenders prepare to host an in-form RB Leipzig side this Saturday afternoon.

While Die Eisernen are languishing in the bottom three, Die Roten Bullen are eyeing up a fourth straight league victory as they continue to chase the Bundesliga’s top two.

Match preview

With just seven points to their name from their opening nine Bundesliga matches, Union Berlin are already feeling the pressure.

Head coach Mauro Lustrinelli survived the international break, with the club's hierarchy seemingly prepared to give the Swiss tactician more time to turn things around.

However, his long-term future remains far from certain, particularly after director Horst Heldt cast doubt over whether the 47-year-old would still be in charge over the next five months.

Heldt also revealed that Union are already drawing up plans for the January transfer window, although with more than a month to go before it opens, any potential reinforcements are unlikely to provide Lustrinelli with immediate relief.

What may help the Swiss coach is the fact Union’s best results this season have come at home, with 86% of all their points coming at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Nevertheless, Union's defensive problems overshadow any slight positives, given they have already conceded 21 goals - a new club record at this stage of a Bundesliga campaign.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

While Union struggle to keep the ball out of the net, RB Leipzig simply cannot stop scoring at the moment.

Martin Demichelis and his men have already rattled the net 27 times in the Bundesliga this season - a total only bettered by Bayern Munich, who have scored on 29 occasions.

Just before the international break, Leipzig put five goals past Augsburg in a 5-2 victory - a game which extended their winning run to three straight league matches.

In recent times, Leipzig have also seen an upswing in their away results, winning their last two competitive games on the road - including a 2-0 success against Schalke at the end of October.

Striking early has been the key for Die Rotten Bullen so far this season, with the club yet to drop a point when scoring first in the Bundesliga.

In fact, the only major concern ahead of Saturday’s game is the fact Leipzig have lost four of their last six trips to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Diebilderwelt/Alamy Stock

French defender Stanley Nsoki has missed every game this season for Union Berlin due to a muscle injury, and the 27-year-old will remain on the sidelines this weekend.

Robert Skov has only played one competitive minute this term, though he has recently returned to individual training.

Youngster Andrik Markgraf also remains out of action due to a knee injury, while Janik Haberer could miss Saturday’s game through illness.

When it comes to RB Leipzig, the visitors are also dealing with a handful of injuries as we head towards the end of the calendar year.

German midfielder Assan Ouedraogo has been out of action since September with a shoulder problem.

Youngsters Viggo Gebel and Marc Guiu are also dealing with knee and hamstring injuries.

Max Finkgrafe, meanwhile, has missed his last five games with a thigh injury, but is on the brink of a return.

Antonio Nusa, who has 11 goal contributions in nine Bundesliga games this season, is the man to watch for the visitors.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Juranovic, Van den Bosch, Friedrich, Rothe; Imeri, Schafer, Khedira, Aebischer; Ilic, Burke

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Banzuzi; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Romulo

We say: Union Berlin 1-4 RB Leipzig

Union Berlin perform a lot better at home, but that may not be enough to stop a rampant RB Leipzig side that simply cannot stop scoring goals.

The visitors smell blood as they continue to chase the top two, and there is a strong possibility that things could get ugly in Berlin.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.