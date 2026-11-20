Chelsea have seen their hopes of signing Juventus youngster Kerim Alajbegovic hit a major stumbling block ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blues were previously interested in the teenager during the summer, with Blues boss Xabi Alonso having monitored his development closely during his time in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Juventus are determined to keep hold of the highly-rated winger, with a potential departure currently considered off the table.

Why Kerim Alajbegovic is unlikely to join Chelsea amid fresh interest

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Alajbegovic was pursued by Chelsea during the summer after impressing at RB Salzburg, but the west London club's proposed project failed to convince the youngster.

The Blues were understood to be considering sending him out on loan rather than offering immediate first-team opportunities, allowing the Serie A giants to secure his signature instead.

There has now been renewed interest from Alonso's side, but reports in Italy (via Sport Witness) suggest Chelsea face an uphill battle to bring the 19-year-old maestro to Stamford Bridge.

It is claimed that Alajbegovic 'isn't leaving' Juventus, with the Italian side pleased by his development and unwilling to consider an exit despite interest from England.

The £30m teenager is also happy with his role in Turin, where he believes he has the right environment to continue developing, with similar reports suggesting that he wants to remain at Juventus for a 'long time'.

As a result, an immediate departure has been described as 'truly barred', making a January transfer particularly difficult to negotiate.

Estevao troubles will have helped Alajbegovic transfer stance

© Imago / Every Second Media

Chelsea's interest is understandable given the Bosnian's potential, but the club may struggle to convince him that Stamford Bridge is the right place for his development.

Regular first-team football should be a priority for a teenager at this stage of his career, and Juventus are currently providing him with opportunities to establish himself.

By contrast, Chelsea's sizeable squad creates greater competition for attacking positions, with even highly-rated youngster Estevao having experienced his own difficulties securing consistent game time.

That situation could serve as a warning to Alajbegovic, particularly when he is already enjoying an increasingly prominent role in Turin.

Although Juventus may not offer the most stable environment, they are giving the youngster opportunities to develop at senior level.

Chelsea might be able to offer a lucrative project, but unless they can guarantee a clearer pathway into the first team, Alajbegovic would arguably be better off remaining in Italy.