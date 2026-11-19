Chelsea will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Captain Reece James (knee), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring) and Jamie Gittens (ankle) are all sidelined with injuries, the former two are targeting a return at the start of 2027.

However, there is hope that star striker Joao Pedro could be ready to return after missing the last four games with a thigh injury, while Moises Caicedo (illness), Jorrel Hato (back) and Josh Acheampong (unspecified) will also be assessed ahead of kickoff.

First-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been out for four games with a broken jaw sustained in the win against Everton last month, but the Argentine represented his country during the international break and should be ready to start ahead for Mike Penders on Saturday.

If fit, Acheampong could return to play alongside Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill in a back three, unless Xabi Alonso favours sticking with a four-man defence with Marco Palestra and either Hato or Pep Chavarria as full-backs.

Jordan Henderson made the 700th appearance of his club career in the 1-0 defeat to his former side Sunderland a fortnight ago and he will hope to continue in centre-midfield role next to Caicedo and or Romeo Lavia.

Depending on Alonso’s formation, Pedro Neto could operate either out on the right flank or in a central attacking role next to Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, while Estevao Willian is another attacking option pushing to start.

If Pedro is not fit to start, then Danny Welbeck will hope to earn a place up front after netting a brace in Chelsea’s 6-3 EFL Cup win over Leeds in September. However, Alonso may prefer to use both Rogers and Palmer in central positions – Palmer also scored twice in that cup tie against Leeds while Rogers provided four second-half assists.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Palestra; Estevao, Rogers, Palmer