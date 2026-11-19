Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways and strengthen their top-four credentials when they take on Leeds United in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

These two teams served up a nine-goal thriller in the EFL Cup just a couple of months ago, with the West Londoners securing a 6-3 comeback victory in the third round.

Match preview

Chelsea entered the international break on a sour note with just one win and three defeats to their name in all competitions, crashing out of the EFL Cup to Liverpool and enduring two setbacks in the Premier League.

The Blues responded to a surprise 2-0 home loss to Spurs by beating Man United at Stamford Bridge by the same scoreline, but they came back down to earth a fortnight ago with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to basement club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Five wins, one draw and four defeats have been posted in Xabi Alonso’s first 10 Premier League games for Chelsea, who sit fifth in the table and just two points behind Liverpool in fourth. However, Aston Villa down in 10th spot are only three points adrift of the Blues.

Having lost three of their first five PL away games for the first time since 2015-16 under Jose Mourinho, Chelsea should welcome this weekend’s return to Stamford Bridge where they have accumulated 10 of their 16 top-flight points this term, scoring the second-most home goals in the division (13).

The West Londoners have also won eight of their last 10 home battles with Leeds across all tournaments (D2) since a 2-0 defeat back in December 1999, though they were held to a 2-2 draw in this exact league fixture last season after letting a two-goal lead slip in the second half.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Following a five-match winless run that placed Daniel Farke under growing pressure, Leeds secured a much-needed 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road to enter the international break on a high.

A dominant second-half display was rewarded with a late strike from substitute Noah Okafor to help Leeds claim their third Premier League win of the season and rise to ninth in the table, six points clear of the bottom three and just two points behind Saturday’s opponents Chelsea in fifth.

Leeds are unbeaten across their last nine Premier League home matches (W5 D4) – their longest run at Elland Road in the top flight since an impressive 15-match streak between January and December 2001 – but they have only won one of their last eight league games on the road (D4 L3).

The Whites are now gearing up for four tricky away trips to Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Aston Villa, with Farke hoping that his side can showcase the same relentless character, commitment and unity shown in their win over Spurs as they attempt to improve their fortunes away from home.

Leeds head into this weekend’s contest seeking to end a 10-game winless run away against Chelsea in all competitions (D2 L8). However, having avoided defeat in their last two league meetings (3-1 at home, 2-2 away), the Whites will aim to go three consecutive games unbeaten against the Blues for the first time since between November 2000 and October 2001.

Chelsea Premier League form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Leeds United Premier League form:

Leeds United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Chelsea’s Reece James (knee), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring) and Jamie Gittens (ankle) all remain sidelined with injuries, but there is hope that Joao Pedro could be ready to return after missing the last four matches with a thigh problem.

Moises Caicedo (illness), Jorrel Hato (back) and Josh Acheampong (unspecified) are all doubtful, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should be ready to start ahead for Mike Penders after recovering from a broken jaw to represent Argentina during the international break.

Morgan Rogers provided four second-half assists in the aforementioned EFL Cup win over Leeds in September, while Cole Palmer and Danny Welbeck both netted a brace. However, Welbeck may have to settle for a place on the bench once again, with Alonso possibly favouring either Estevao Willian or Pedro Neto in a central role alongside Rogers and Palmer.

As for Leeds, young forward Mateo Joseph is making positive progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, but he remains sidelined, while midfielder Anton Stach is doubtful after missing the win over Spurs with a broken toe.

Farke will consider sticking with a two-man frontline of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, with Sean Longstaff and Ao Takaka linking up with ex-Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu in midfield.

However, Noah Okafor will hope to force his way into the first XI after scoring as a substitute against Spurs, while Harry Wilson, Brendan Aaronson and Joe Rodon are also contenders to earn a recall, the latter of whom recently recovered from a long-term injury.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Lineup here

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Takana, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Leeds United

Chelsea have not been the same prolific outfit without the presence of Joao Pedro up front, and they could find it difficult to break down a robust Leeds backline without a natural focal point.

Despite only one of the Blues' last six Premier League matches seeing both teams score, we can see the net rippling at both ends on this occasion, with the hosts bouncing back from recent setbacks and edging to a slender victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.