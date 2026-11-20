Manchester City and Fulham will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are third in the Premier League table, six points behind the leaders Arsenal, while Fulham are down in 15th spot in the division on 10 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man City vs. Fulham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man City vs. Fulham being played?

The Premier League match between Man City and Fulham will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 3-0 win for the Citizens, while Fulham have not beaten Man City in any competition since a league clash in April 2009.

How to watch Man City vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.20pm and run until 11.45pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Man City and Fulham?

Man City have lost each of their last three Premier League matches to Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, which has seen them lose vital ground in the title race.

Enzo Maresca's side must bounce back on Saturday to avoid the possibility of Arsenal pulling further clear at the summit, as the Gunners could prove incredibly difficult to catch.

Man City have won each of their last 20 matches against Fulham in all competitions - a remarkable run - but their last three losses to the London club have come on home soil.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches, and they picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in their last away league fixture.

Man City dare not suffer another defeat or it could spell serious trouble for their title ambitions.

> Our full preview of Man City vs. Fulham can be viewed here