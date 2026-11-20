England should be seen as the favourites to win the UEFA Nations League ahead of the quarter-final draw, a former Three Lions striker has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Thomas Tuchel's side will learn their knockout fate on Friday morning when the draw for the last eight is held, and England head into the ceremony as one of the four seeded teams courtesy of finishing first in League A Group 3.

The Three Lions unexpectedly pipped world and European champions Spain to top spot courtesy of an engrossing 3-2 win over La Roja on Sunday, ending an unparalleled 43-game unbeaten run for Luis de la Fuente's side.

England will meet one of Belgium, Netherlands or Norway in the quarter-finals, while France, Portugal and Germany represent the other three Group A winners going for glory.

Despite the strength of the draw, former England striker Mark Hateley believes that Tuchel's men have made themselves the favourites to win the trophy for the first time, and also reserved special praise foe the goalkeeping heroics of James Trafford.

Are England favourites to win the Nations League?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Asked if England are leading the charge for Nations League stardom, Hateley replied: "100%. That's the best I've seen England, or any team, play over a period of, say, 60 minutes.

"They were incredible: high press, press, press, press, going man for man, confident enough to go man for man at the back against the world champions, allowing your midfield players to jump up with the strikers.

“It was tremendous to watch, the very best we've seen from an England side for many, many years, honestly. It was superb. We went to 3-0, rightly so, and Spain never had a shot. Their first was 50 minutes in, in the second half.

“Trafford must have thought 'this was a goddamn easy game.' The only time I think he was at fault was his starting position for the penalty, when Anderson brought the boy down. If his starting position had been higher, I think he'd have made the interception. That would be my only fault for the goalkeeper.

“If you’re a shot stopper, you’re a shot stopper - it’s just the other side of his game, where you're reading it and where you should be, playing as that sweeper.

"With the way we were pressing, the only ball really on for Spain was a ball in behind into the last third, which was empty for long periods. There was nobody there where I thought he could have been. But those are the things you pick up on and learn from.”

England's record in Nations League Finals

© Iconsport / PA Images

England have only ever competed in the Nations League knockout stages once before in the inaugural 2018-19 edition, when they reached the finals courtesy of beating Spain and Croatia to first place in their group.

However, at a time when the Nations League Finals only comprised four teams, Gareth Southgate's side fell to a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the semi-finals, meaning that they are still awaiting their first knockout-phase win in the tournament.

England could only place third in the group stage of the 2020-21 tournament, before an embarrassing relegation to League B in the 2022-23 edition, although they swiftly returned to the top tier.

In the current format, England's record of five wins, one loss and 19 goals scored represented their best-ever performance in the group stage of the Nations League, fuelling the belief that the Three Lions can finally end their trophy drought in 2027.

Mark Hateley was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of London.bet.