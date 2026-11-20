Aiming to pick up where they left off before the break, Bologna will host Serie A's bottom side when Udinese visit Stadio Dall'Ara on Sunday.

After a sticky start, both clubs have already changed coaches, and the Rossoblu's new boss has sparked a surge up the standings.

Match preview

Since Raffaele Palladino's arrival midway through September, Bologna have been a team transformed, winning five games from six and climbing towards the European places.

The Emilian club signed off for the international break with a run of four consecutive wins, with the highlight being a 4-2 victory over AC Milan at San Siro.

Last time out, the Rossoblu's revival continued in the Derby dell'Emilia against Parma, as their hosts were swiftly reduced to 10 men and ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat.

So, having won none of their first five games during the short-lived Domenico Tedesco era, Bologna are now one of Serie A's form sides.

However, Palladino must still work on their awful home record, which stretches back through most of last season; so far this term, they have claimed five points from a possible 15 at the Dall'Ara.

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

Either home or away, Udinese have picked up just one from their last nine matches and are therefore stuck at the foot of the table.

The Bianconeri have put a meagre five points on the board so far, slumping into an unexpected crisis.

Safe mid-table finishers in back-to-back seasons under Kosta Runjaic, this campaign has completely unravelled, and even a change of coach has yet to produce results.

Just before the break, new boss Paolo Zanetti lost his first game against former club Venezia, with Udinese going down 2-1 in a crucial battle at the bottom.

Now, desperately needing some success, Zanetti must meet Palladino for the seventh time in management - to date, the pair have three wins apiece.

Unfortunately for fans of the Friulani, recent history is not on their side: they have won none of the last five meetings with Bologna, failing to even score in each of the last three.

Bologna Serie A form:

Udinese Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / aal.photo

Though Bologna will be without injured trio Jay Enem, Juan Miranda and Emil Holm, left-winger Nicolo Cambiaghi has resumed training after leaving Italy's UEFA Nations League camp.

Having impressed in the Azzurri's win over France, Cambiaghi has overcome a minor ankle problem and should start alongside Federico Bernadeschi in the final third.

The latter has previously scored four goals against Udinese, finding the net as a substitute in both of the last two meetings.

Bernardeschi and Samuel Mbangula - who recently hit a hat-trick at San Siro - are the hosts' joint-top Serie A scorers with three goals each; Jurgen Ekkelenkamp has netted three times for Udinese.

The visitors must travel without Nicolo Bertola, who has suffered a thigh injury in training and joins Idrissa Gueye on the sidelines.

In better news for Zanetti, David Alaba could return from his latest layoff, while Nicolo Zaniolo is available after withdrawing from the Italy squad for personal reasons.

Set to support Keinan Davis up front, Zaniolo has played eight league games against Bologna without ever scoring.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Alhassane; Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi; Odgaard

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Abankwah, Palma, Solet; Vojvoda, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Kamara; Zaniolo, Ekkelenkamp; Davis

We say: Bologna 2-2 Udinese

Bologna may be in fine form but they tend to falter on home turf, while Udinese are struggling to pick up points anywhere.

Only Sassuolo have conceded more goals than the Friulani, and the Rossoblu have kept just a single clean sheet, so a score-draw could be on the cards.

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