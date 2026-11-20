Barcelona will aim to post their 12th La Liga victory of the 2026-27 campaign when they resume their season at home to Villarreal on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants did a league double over Villarreal last season, but each of the Yellow Submarine's last four successes over Barcelona have come on their travels.

Match preview

Barcelona entered the November international break off the back of a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, with the result leaving them top of the La Liga table on 33 points, boasting a record of 11 wins and one defeat from their first 12 games of the campaign.

Hansi Flick's side are comfortably the leading goalscorers in La Liga this season, finding the back of the net on 48 occasions, and they will now be bidding to add to the 127 goals that they have scored against Villarreal throughout history.

Barcelona, who are the title favourites with a number of the best UK betting sites, beat Villarreal home and away last season, but the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 3-2 success for the Yellow Submarine.

The Catalan outfit have eight matches to play before the winter break in Spain, including a league clash with Atletico Madrid at the start of December, and a standout home fixture in the Champions League against Manchester City.

Barcelona's response to their successive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid towards the end of October has been impressive, and they will now be aiming to post a fourth straight victory in Sunday's contest with Villarreal.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

The visitors have a record of four wins, three draws and five defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 15 points leaving them in eighth spot in the division.

Villarreal entered the November international break off the back of a 2-0 win over Getafe, with that result following back-to-back defeats to Espanyol and PSG.

Inigo Perez's side have struggled in the Champions League this season, only picking up three points from their four matches, which has left them down in 28th spot in the overall table.

Villarreal will return to European action next week away to Slavia Prague, before switching their attention back to La Liga, tackling Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad before another Champions League fixture at home to Sabah FC.

The Yellow Submarine have won 12 of their previous 58 matches against Barcelona in all competitions, with six of those victories coming on their travels.

Barcelona La Liga form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Villarreal La Liga form:

Villarreal form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Barcelona remain without the services of Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle) and Rodri (hamstring), while late checks need to be made on Jules Kounde (ankle), Pau Cubarsi (hip) and Dani Olmo (adductor).

Kounde and Cubarsi are back in training, but Barcelona will not take any risks when it comes to the duo, so it would not be a surprise to see both absent from the first XI.

Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen could both be in line for spots at the back, while Marc Bernal and Fermin Lopez are likely to join Pedri in midfield.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in the final third of the field, with Anthony Gordon again expected to join Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the front three.

As for Villarreal, Alassane Diatta (hamstring) will miss the contest, while Juan Foyth (muscle), Gerard Moreno (muscle) and Ilias Akhomach (muscle) are regarded as major doubts.

There are expected to be a couple of changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Getafe, with Ayoze Perez and Santi Comesana both potentially being introduced.

Georges Mikautadze has scored three times in La Liga this season, and the 26-year-old is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Christensen, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Mourino, Costa, Veiga, Romero; Comesana, Gueye; Buchanan, Perez, Oluwaseyi; Mikautadze

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Villarreal

Villarreal have enjoyed some recent away success over Barcelona and are capable of making this an uncomfortable match for the Catalan giants, but we are expecting Flick's team to navigate their way to another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.