Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Bukayo Saka will spend another four weeks on the sidelines with the quadriceps injury he sustained against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Saka's injury occurred in the first half of Arsenal's 2-2 draw with the Bundesliga champions on October 21, and Arteta immediately conceded at full time that the winger's problem looked severe.

Reports emerging soon after stated that Saka would miss between six and eight weeks, although Arsenal have been loath to put an exact timeframe on the Englishman's recovery just yet.

However, speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United, Arteta admitted that Saka was only halfway into his recovery process and would spend the full eight weeks out.

"We had another test. It looks like it’s going to be an eight week injury more or less. He’s four weeks in now," the Spaniard told reporters.

Arsenal games Bukayo Saka will miss through injury

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Saka missing another four weeks means that the 25-year-old is set to sit out another seven matches across all competitions, including a number of heavyweight fixtures.

Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next Tuesday, before ending the month with a clash of the titans against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Saka is also expected to miss matches with Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid in early December, and he will most likely be unavailable for the visit of Bournemouth on December 13 too.

However, the attacker could be fit to make his comeback against Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United on December 20, until when Noni Madueke and Max Dowman will provide cover.

Dowman will serve the third of his three-game domestic suspension against Newcastle this weekend, but Madueke has earned numerous plaudits in recent weeks, having scored against Slavia Prague in the Champions League before firing the effort that led to Martin Odegaard's winner against Hull City.

Mikel Arteta confirms Martin Zubimendi injury diagnosis

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Saka will likely be one of two core members of Arsenal's title-winning team to miss matches against Tottenham and Real Madrid, as Arteta also delivered negative news on Martin Zubimendi.

The midfielder appeared to hurt his hamstring in Spain's 3-2 Nations League defeat to England during the international break, and he also faces around a month on the sidelines.

"He has a problem in his hamstring. The scan shows there is an injury there he will be out for a few weeks," Arteta added on Zubimendi.

However, the 27-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season and was always expected to lose out to Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes at St James' Park tomorrow.

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table heading into gameweek 11 and are searching for their fourth successive win over Newcastle in the top flight.