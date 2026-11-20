Barcelona need to make late checks on Jules Kounde and Pau Cubarsi before their availability for Sunday's La Liga clash with Villarreal can be determined.

Kounde has been absent since the middle of October with an ankle injury, while Cubarsi suffered a hip problem when he represented Spain against England last weekend.

Both have returned to training, but no risks will be taken ahead of a busy period, so the duo could find themselves on the bench rather than in the starting side.

Dani Olmo (adductor) is also close to a return but could ultimately just miss out.

Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen could both be in line for spots at the back, while Marc Bernal and Fermin Lopez should join Pedri in midfield.

Anthony Gordon is again expected to join Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the front three, with head coach Hansi Flick unlikely to spring any major surprises for this match.

Barcelona remain without the services of Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle) and Rodri (hamstring).

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Christensen, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon