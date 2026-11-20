After losing two continental finals in the last two years, Atletico Mineiro will look to change that story this Saturday, November 21, against Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana final at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla. Atletico Mineiro are chasing their first title in the competition, while the Argentines are aiming for a third following triumphs in 2004 and 2005.

Eduardo Dominguez’s side arrive winless in seven games and must rediscover the attacking output that underpinned their run through the tournament. Boca Juniors, under Rodolfo Arruabarrena, have won their last six matches, four of them without conceding, and head into the final in considerably better form, one that also carries a place in the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage and the next Recopa Sudamericana.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro built their Copa Sudamericana campaign on six wins, two draws and four defeats, scoring 18 goals and conceding 14. Topping Group B secured a direct route into the last 16.

In the knockout rounds, Atletico Mineiro faced contrasting scenarios. They eliminated RB Bragantino 3-2 on aggregate, fought back in Belo Horizonte after losing the first leg to Santos, and confirmed their place on penalties following a dramatic tie.

The semi-final again highlighted that inconsistency. Atletico Mineiro built a 3-0 lead over Montevideo City Torque at the Arena MRV and, despite losing 2-0 in Uruguay, held on to progress thanks to the cushion from the first leg.

The main concern is recent form. Since their last Brasileirao win, Atletico Mineiro have picked up five defeats and two draws, scored just three goals in that spell, and failed to find the net in five of those seven matches.

That slump adds to the emotional weight of the two continental finals Atletico Mineiro have already lost in recent seasons, to Botafogo in the 2024 Copa Libertadores and to Lanus in the 2025 Copa Sudamericana. In another final, how the squad handles that pressure could have a direct bearing on their performance.

Their continental record against Argentine opposition, however, offers a point of confidence. Atletico Mineiro have not lost in regulation time to a side from the country in 14 official matches, with nine wins and five draws, a record Dominguez is likely to draw on to lift his squad in the pursuit of the title.

© Iconsport / Néstor J. Beremblum / Alamy

Boca Juniors dropped into the Copa Sudamericana after finishing third in their Copa Libertadores group. Since then, they have rebuilt their campaign, winning five, drawing one and losing two in the knockout phase, scoring 13 goals and conceding just five.

Their run began with a penalty-shootout win over O’Higgins and gained momentum in the last 16, when they beat Recoleta home and away. In the quarter-finals, they managed the advantage built at home and eliminated Sao Paulo with a draw in Brazil.

The semi-final demanded a stronger response. Having been beaten by Vasco da Gama at La Bombonera, Boca Juniors turned the tie around at the Maracana, showing they could raise their level when needing a result away from home.

Recent form backs up that improvement. Boca Juniors have won six matches in a row across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two, a run that combines sharper finishing with a more settled defence. They also arrive on the back of the Liga Argentina title, secured with a stoppage-time Enner Valencia goal in a win over Defensa y Justicia on November 7.

Against Brazilian sides in continental competition in 2026, Boca Juniors have two wins, two draws and two defeats, with six goals scored and five conceded. In the overall head-to-head, the Argentines hold the edge, but Atletico Mineiro have won the two most recent knockout meetings between the clubs, adding some balance to the final’s history.

Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

Boca Juniors Copa Sudamericana form:

Boca Juniors form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto / Juan Manuel Baez

Atletico Mineiro will be without Alan Franco for the final through suspension, with the midfielder also managing a left adductor injury. Maycon, Victor Hugo and Thiago Borbas are still waiting on medical clearance, while Reinier and Alan Minda are in a more delicate situation and are both expected to miss out.

Lyanco has returned to training but remains a doubt after missing the last two games. Fred, Ruan and Cassierra have already come back and featured against Mirassol, while Bernard remains one of the side’s main attacking outlets in the competition.

At Boca Juniors, Agustin Marchesin is out with a knee ligament injury and was not even registered for the competition, although he has travelled with the squad. Lautaro Blanco and Milton Delgado have returned to training and are expected to start, with their physical progress still being monitored up to the final.

Rodrigo Battaglia has also returned to training with the group, widening Arruabarrena’s options. In attack, Tomas Aranda is competing with Alan Velasco and Leonel Flores, with no official word yet on who will complete the forward line alongside Sebastian Villa and Miguel Merentiel.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan, Vitao, Renan Lodi; Kevin Castano, Maycon, Fred; Tomas Cuello, Thiago Borbas, Bernard. Manager: Eduardo Dominguez.

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup:

Alvaro Montero; Leandro Lozano, Lautaro Di Lollo, Facundo Herrera, Lautaro Blanco; Santiago Ascacibar, Leandro Paredes, Milton Delgado; Alan Velasco (Tomas Aranda), Sebastian Villa, Miguel Merentiel. Manager: Rodolfo Arruabarrena.

We say: Atletico Mineiro 0-1 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors arrive in the more solid moment and have shown greater composure in controlling matches. If they can impose their rhythm, they stand to exploit the difficulties Atletico Mineiro have had reacting under pressure.

Atletico Mineiro still have the quality to cause problems, but the dip in form and the fitness doubts narrow their margin for error. The projection, therefore, is for a narrow Boca Juniors win, in a tight final likely to be decided by small details.

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