Preview: Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico-MG arrive at the Centenario with a commanding advantage and the opportunity to secure a place in their second consecutive Copa Sudamericana final. Having established a three-goal lead in the first leg, Galo travel to Montevideo to face City Torque on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, with the tie firmly in their favour.

Eduardo Dominguez's side are unbeaten in eight matches and were even able to rest several key players in their most recent Brasileirao outing. City Torque, meanwhile, head into the second leg under pressure after squandering a lead in their defeat to Albion in the Uruguayan championship, and will need a significant improvement in their attacking output to make the contest more uncomfortable for the Brazilian visitors.

Match preview

City Torque take to the pitch needing to overturn a three-goal deficit to stay alive in the Sudamericana. To take the tie to penalties, they must at least repeat the 3-0 they managed in the quarter-finals against Cienciano, while any goal from Atletico-MG makes the Uruguayan side’s task even harder.

The hosts go into the decider on the back of a defeat on home soil, a result that has only increased the pressure around the match. That setback also confirmed a recent dip in output, with only three goals scored in their last five games, something that needs correcting given the need to take greater attacking initiative.

The continental run, however, shows that Torque have already responded well in knockout situations. The club won Group F with 13 points, eliminated Tigre with two wins in the round of 16, and in the quarter-finals overturned a 2-0 defeat to Cienciano with a 3-0 win in Montevideo, sealed by a stoppage-time goal. In total, they have eight wins, one draw and three defeats in 12 matches in the competition.

Their home form is the main argument for another comeback: including the preliminary round, Torque have won all six of their home games in the Sudamericana, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. To extend the semi-final tie, though, Marcelo Mendez will need to balance the need to attack from early on with protection against transitions, since over-exposing his side could hand Atletico exactly the kind of space that decided the first leg.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Atletico-MG arrive in a more settled moment, with their physical preparation well placed to manage the advantage. In the 1-0 win over Coritiba, Eduardo Dominguez rested almost the entire semi-final first-choice XI, and the team still created enough to build a positive result.

Their recent run backs up that confidence: eight games unbeaten, with six wins, two draws and 17 goals scored in that period. Their Sudamericana campaign has also shown an ability to respond in knockout ties, but their away form suggests caution is needed, as Galo have just one win in five away matches in the tournament.

In the first leg, Atletico made good use of the spaces left by Torque and turned quick transitions into a 3-0 lead. For the second leg, the trend points to a less aggressive approach without the ball, prioritising compactness, control of second balls, and clean exits after regaining possession.

Maycon and Kevin Castano are likely to play an important role in protecting the defence and building from the back, while Cuello, Bernard and Reinier provide the tools to accelerate when space opens up. With a three-goal cushion, Atletico can afford to play in a more pragmatic way, reducing risk and forcing their opponents to expose themselves more and more as the match goes on.

Montevideo City Torque Copa Sudamericana form:

Montevideo City Torque form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

L

L

Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

Team News

At City Torque, the main doubt concerns the team’s shape. The line-up used in the first leg remains the reference point, but the need to chase the result could lead the coach to abandon the back five and adopt a more attacking formation, with Luka Andrade among the options to add presence in attack. Other than that, Marcelo Mendez has his full squad available.

At Atletico-MG, Everson (fracture in his left foot), Ruan Tressoldi (left thigh injury), Scarpa (right thigh injury), Mateo Cassierra (left thigh injury) and Fred (muscle injury in his left hamstring) remain sidelined. Thiago Borbas has also become a doubt after feeling his right hamstring against Coritiba.

The trend is for Eduardo Dominguez to go back to the line-up used in the first match, with Natanael and Igor Gomes among the options for any adjustments during the game.

Montevideo City Torque possible starting lineup:

Franco Torgnascioli; Eduardo Aguero, Kevin Silva, Brian Gutierrez, Gary Kagelmacher, Facundo Silvera; Pablo Siles, Gonzalo Montes, Franco Pizzichillo, Esteban Obregon; Salomon Rodriguez. Coach: Marcelo Mendez.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Delfim; Alan Franco, Vitao, Lyanco, Renan Lodi; Maycon, Kevin Castano; Tomas Cuello, Victor Hugo, Bernard; Reinier. Coach: Eduardo Dominguez.

We say: Montevideo City Torque 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

City Torque will need to take greater risks in their pursuit of a comeback, which should increase their attacking threat but could also leave space for Atletico-MG to exploit on the counter. Galo possess the quality to capitalise on those openings and ease the pressure through controlled possession and swift transitions.

Torque's home form and Atletico's inconsistency on the road make another high-scoring encounter unlikely. Nevertheless, the Brazilians remain firmly in control of the tie, and we expect them to manage the tempo in a tight contest and book their place in the final.

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