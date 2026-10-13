Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Montevideo City Torque - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico-MG will welcome City Torque to the Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana semi-final tie.

Galo head into the contest on the back of a comeback victory over Santos in the Brasileirao, while the Uruguayan side reclaimed the Clausura lead with a win over Danubio, ensuring both teams arrive in confident mood ahead of this continental showdown.

Match preview

Atletico-MG reach the semi-finals on the back of a recent run that combined results with resilience. The 2-1 win over Santos took the side to 47 points in the Brasileirao and allowed Eduardo Dominguez to manage his squad more carefully ahead of the continental fixture.

Even with changes, Galo produced enough to control large spells of the match. They registered 19 shots and 12 corners, as well as hitting the woodwork, before the late turnaround sealed by goals from Vitor Hugo and Thiago Borbas.

Their record at the Arena MRV also strengthens the outlook. Dominguez boasts 15 wins, five draws and just one defeat in 21 matches at the ground — a run that underlines the team’s ability to remain competitive even with frequent rotation.

The quarter-final qualification demanded a significant fightback. After losing 2-0 to Santos at the Vila Belmiro, Atletico won 4-2 in the return leg, with Bernard opening the scoring after 19 seconds, two goals from Reinier and another from Tomas Cuello. With the aggregate level, Gabriel Delfim saved three penalties to secure a 3-1 shootout victory.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

City Torque, meanwhile, reach their first continental semi-final while juggling the Copa Sudamericana with a Uruguayan title challenge. The side reclaimed top spot in the Clausura with their weekend win, with Salomon Rodriguez proving decisive once again.

That result also ended a three-match winless run in domestic competition. That spell exposed difficulties when opponents sat deep near the box, but the continental campaign points to a side capable of adapting and competing across different scenarios.

In the Sudamericana, Torque topped Group F with 13 points before eliminating Tigre in the last 16. They also impressed against Gremio, winning 1-0 in Montevideo and drawing 2-2 in Porto Alegre, reinforcing their ability to compete on the road.

In the quarter-finals, the Uruguayans needed a recovery of their own. After losing 2-0 to Cienciano in Cusco, they won 3-0 in the return leg, with two goals from Salomon Rodriguez and a stoppage time strike from Nahuel da Silva to seal a 3-2 aggregate win — confirming the strength of a side that does not give up on a tie even when trailing.

Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

Montevideo City Torque Copa Sudamericana form:

Montevideo City Torque form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Atletico-MG will be without Fred for the first leg. The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury against Athletico and remains in treatment, while Everson, Ruan Tressoldi, Mateo Cassierra and Gustavo Scarpa are also sidelined with physical problems.

Eduardo Dominguez managed the minutes of Natanael, Alan Franco, Kevin Castano and Victor Hugo with the semi-final in mind, and the latter is expected to fill Fred’s place.

In attack, Reinier and Thiago Borbas are competing for a starting spot, while Cuello and Bernard add firepower to the offensive system.

For City Torque, Marcelo Mendez is expected to keep his core side, with no confirmed absences so far. Lead striker Salomon Rodriguez arrives as the competition’s top scorer with seven goals and represents the main Uruguayan threat going forward.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Delfim; Natanael, Lyanco, Vitor Hugo, Renan Lodi; Alan Franco, Maycon, Victor Hugo; Tomas Cuello, Bernard, Reinier. Manager: Eduardo Dominguez.

Montevideo City Torque possible starting lineup:

Franco Torgnascioli; Eduardo Aguero, Kevin Silva, Gary Kagelmacher, Facundo Silvera; Franco Pizzichillo, Pablo Siles, Gonzalo Montes; Esteban Obregon, Luka Andrade, Salomon Rodriguez. Manager: Marcelo Mendez.

We say: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Montevideo City Torque

Atletico-MG have the tools to take control of this contest and turn their greater attacking threat into an advantage, with sustained pressure likely to trouble a Torque defence that has looked vulnerable.

The Uruguayans, however, possess the resources to respond, particularly through Salomon Rodriguez, and should create opportunities of their own, but we expect Galo to make home advantage count and secure a narrow victory at the Arena MRV.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.