Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletico Paranaense will look to strengthen their grip on a Copa Libertadores position when they host Atletico Mineiro in the Brasileiro Serie A at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba on Thursday.

The hosts sit third after 28 matches, while the visitors are seventh, with six points separating the teams and both sides needing a result for different reasons in the race for continental football.

Match preview

Athletico Paranaense have collected 49 points from their 28 league matches, winning 14, drawing seven and losing seven, and they returned from the September international break with a 2-1 victory over Bahia.

The result followed a 3-3 draw against Coritiba, making it two straight matches without defeat, while the Furacao have generally been difficult to beat, losing just one of their last seven games across all competitions, with three wins and three draws during that run.

Their home record provides a more convincing indication of their strength, with Athletico losing only once in 14 league games at Arena da Baixada, winning nine of those matches and scoring 25 goals while conceding only 11, which means they have taken 31 of a possible 42 points on their own ground.

Home strength has particularly been important in this fixture, with Furacao unbeaten in their last three home meetings with Atletico Mineiro across all competitions, winning twice and drawing once.

However, Athletico Paranaense have lost the last two meetings with Atletico Mineiro, both as the away side, and they will hope to reverse that trend by making home advantage count once again.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Galo have won only four of their 14 away league matches this season, drawing twice and losing eight, while scoring 13 goals and conceding 16, while they are winless in their last four matches on the road.

However, Atletico Mineiro's overall form heading into this clash is positive, with the visitors beating Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 at the Arena MRV last time out, as Bernard scored the only goal in the 18th minute, extending Atletico's unbeaten run across all competitions to four matches.

That result followed a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, while Atletico had also beaten Fluminense 3-1 earlier in that sequence; however, all three of those matches were played at home.

They now need to transfer some of that home form to their travels if they are to close the six-point gap to Athletico and challenge for a higher Libertadores position.

The visitors can take some encouragement from the reverse fixture, though, as they beat Athletico 2-1 at the Arena MRV in April.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Geraldo Bubniak/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy

Athletico will be without centre-back Juan Aguirre, who is suspended after collecting his third yellow card against Bahia, while coach Odair Hellmann is also suspended and will not be on the touchline, leaving assistant Fabio Moreno in charge.

Gaston Benavidez and Claudinho are also unavailable through injury, while Joao Cruz returns from suspension and should strengthen the midfield.

Kevin Viveros, who remains the Brasileiro's leading scorer with 18 goals, is expected to be assessed after his late return from Colombia.

If Viveros is unable to start, Kerwin Vargas could again operate as a false nine, as he did in the victory over Bahia, when he provided two assists.

Atletico Mineiro will be without goalkeeper Everson, who is recovering from a foot injury, while Gustavo Scarpa and Ruan are also sidelined.

Vitor Hugo has been listed with a head injury, although the defensive options available to Eduardo Dominguez include Lyanco and Leo Duarte.

Gabriel Delfim is therefore expected to continue in goal after starting the 1-0 victory over Bragantino, while Bernard, Fred, Maycon and Tomas Cuello should retain their places in midfield.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Mycael; Dantas, Dias, Teran; Gilberto, Gustavo, Jadson, Lucas Esquivel; Cruz, Mendoza; Viveros

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Delfim; Natanael, Lyanco, Duarte, Lodi; Cisse, Maycon; Tomas Cuello, Fred, Bernard; Reinier

We say: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 Atletico Mineiro

Athletico's home record gives them the stronger platform, particularly against an Atletico side that has lost eight of its 14 away league matches.

Viveros' availability could determine the hosts' attacking threat, but with Cruz returning and Atletico missing several important players, the Furacao should have enough to edge a competitive contest.

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