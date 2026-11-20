Tottenham Hotspur return to home soil looking to bounce back from their pre-international break defeat to Leeds United, as Roberto De Zerbi's side chase a third consecutive Premier League victory in North London and a spot in the top half.

Visitors Ipswich Town arrive with just one win from their last six league outings and four points from a possible 15 on the road, though Gary O'Neil's promoted side have repeatedly shown their battling qualities in narrow defeats against Everton, Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee)

Doubtful: Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Martin Dubravka (knee), Savio (muscle), Mathys Tel (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (knee), James Maddison (fitness), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Gray, Marmoush; Solanke

IPSWICH TOWN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Greaves, O'Shea, Diop; Ouattara, Lukic, Palacios, Davis; Maeda, Enciso; Emersonn