Bournemouth will be looking to win a ninth match in a row across all competitions when they play host to Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries beat Ipswich Town 2-1 before the international break, while Forest stunned Manchester City with a 3-1 victory, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Toth (thigh), Juanlu Sanchez (ankle)

Doubtful: Julian Araujo (thigh), Rayan (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (hamstring), Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin)

Doubtful: Nicolo Savona (knee), Neco Williams (ankle), Xaver Schlager (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap