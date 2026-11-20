Aston Villa welcome Sunderland to Villa Park for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery’s men were involved in a chaotic 4-4 draw at Man Utd prior to the international break, while Regis Le Bris’s side beat Chelsea 1-0 last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh)

Doubtful: Matty Cash (concussion), Johan Manzambi (calf), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

SUNDERLAND

Out: Granit Xhaka (calf), Brian Brobbey (thigh), Romaine Mundle (knee), Habib Diarra (thigh), Daniel Ballard (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Ahoka, Sadiki; Meunier, Le Fee, Talbi; Isidor