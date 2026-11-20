Aston Villa welcome Sunderland to Villa Park for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.
Unai Emery’s men were involved in a chaotic 4-4 draw at Man Utd prior to the international break, while Regis Le Bris’s side beat Chelsea 1-0 last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. SUNDERLAND
ASTON VILLA
Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh)
Doubtful: Matty Cash (concussion), Johan Manzambi (calf), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson
SUNDERLAND
Out: Granit Xhaka (calf), Brian Brobbey (thigh), Romaine Mundle (knee), Habib Diarra (thigh), Daniel Ballard (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Ahoka, Sadiki; Meunier, Le Fee, Talbi; Isidor