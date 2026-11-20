Coventry City host Crystal Palace at the Coventry Building Society Arena this weekend in a high-stakes Premier League relegation clash following the November international break.

Frank Lampard's 17th-placed Sky Blues sit just one point clear of the drop zone as they chase consecutive home victories, while new Eagles boss Thomas Frank takes charge for the first time looking to end a four-match losing streak and lift the Londoners above their hosts.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

COVENTRY CITY

Out: Frank Onyeka (unspecified), Aurele Amenda (calf), Haji Wright (thigh), Ephron Mason-Clark (knee)

Doubtful: Caleb Yirenkyi (calf), Bobby Thomas (calf), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Awoniyi

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Jean-Philippe Mateta (suspension), Chadi Riad (knee)

Doubtful: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Disasi, Lerma; Mingueza, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Nketiah