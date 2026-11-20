Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has addressed what has been a difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign for the 20-time English champions.

The Red Devils are currently down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, boasting just eight points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign.

The decision was made to sack Michael Carrick earlier this month, with Mauricio Pochettino coming in as his replacement.

Berrada has now explained the reasoning behind Carrick's dismissal and the arrival of Pochettino, who will lead Man United into Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

When asked whether he was confident Man United are moving in the right direction, Berrada told Sky Sports News: "One hundred per cent. I know it's difficult to say this when you're sitting 18th in the Premier League table.

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Berrada confident Man United are moving in right direction

"It's clear - it's not good enough, not acceptable, and that's why we've made the change that we've made, so that we can move forward.

"But we are laying the foundations for sustained growth to put us in a position where we can be competitive consistently. The foundations are there. I am convinced that we are heading in the right direction."

When asked about Carrick's dismissal, Berrada said: "It was a very difficult decision, to be honest, especially given all the affection everyone at the club has for Michael.

"When he took over the team last season, they did very well under him. They were playing some really good football, winning important matches. We qualified for the Champions League and finished third.

"We felt at the time he'd earned the right to continue leading the team. So when we started the season, it's clearly been a lot more difficult than we expected. The results haven't been good enough. I think we've dropped off in many areas.

"We wanted to give ourselves until the November international break to really take stock of what was happening with the team, what were the areas that needed to be improved. And in the end, we took the decision to make a change of coach.

"Unfortunately, sometimes when you're in the middle of the season, that's the one decision that you can make that can provoke a reaction, that can provoke a change in the dynamic. So that's why we had to take the decision."

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Pochettino has replaced Carrick as Man United head coach

On Pochettino, Berrada said: "He has a tremendous amount of passion and energy. We see it already in the two days he's been with us.

"There's a buzz about the place, and he's brought that with his staff. He has a very clear philosophy, identity of how he wants to see the team play. And I think he's coming just at the right time for him and us to be able to help the team and take us forward.

"He's equally as ambitious as we are, which is: we want to win titles.

"You have to think that when you're playing for Manchester United, when the results aren't going well, the pressure and the scrutiny is enormous. And all that noise around the club and around the players can be difficult to manage.

"So I think in Mauricio we bring somebody that has just the right amount of maturity and experience at the big clubs to be able to put his arms around the players and to let them perform at their highest potential."

Man United will be aiming to post just their second Premier League win of the season when they head to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon to tackle Liverpool.