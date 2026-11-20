Mauricio Pochettino is confident that the Manchester United squad has the "quality" required to have a successful campaign.

The Red Devils are currently down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, picking up only eight points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign.

Man United's struggles led to Michael Carrick losing his job as head coach earlier this month, and Pochettino has now taken charge of the 20-time English champions.

The Argentine spoke to the media on Friday afternoon at his press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League contest with Liverpool.

Pochettino was asked about low confidence in the camp, with Man United having an incredibly difficult campaign to date.

Mauricio and his staff ? https://t.co/6qWXhfpyUp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 20, 2026

Pochettino has taken over a Man United side that are 18th in the Premier League table

However, the 54-year-old is confident that the "quality" is already at the club.

"It's normal, when you don't win games, the confidence goes down. I think the players need to feel something from us, which always happens when a new coaching staff comes in," Pochettino told reporters.

"I think the reception and the welcome in the last two days, today we were talking at the end of the training session, I said thank you because they made the effort.

"That is good. We need to settle our principles and apply our concept. They have quality and we need to unlock things."

Let's get to work. https://t.co/ewzPX0mCQI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 20, 2026

Pochettino's first game in charge of Man United comes at Anfield on Sunday

Man United entered the November international break off the back of a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, scoring twice in second-half stoppage time to secure a point.

However, the Red Devils have not been victorious in England's top flight since the end of August.

Pochettino was also asked about the title of 'head coach' rather than 'manager', which in theory, means less overall control at the club.

"The title of the job is indifferent. It depends on the communication and the relationship with all the areas," he said.

"I am going to decide the squad for Sunday and pick the starting XI and make the changes. In the future, I would like to be involved with all the main decisions that happen with the squad."

Pochettino also confirmed on Friday that Bruno Fernandes would be remaining as captain.