Enzo Maresca has provided the latest update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash at home to Fulham.

The Citizens enter this contest seeking to end a three-game losing run, with defeats to Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion followed by a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol both started at the City Ground and were at fault for goal conceded in the first half before coming off at half time due to injury.

While Gvardiol has since recovered from his minor issue and represented Croatia on international duty, Guehi withdrew from the England squad with a hip problem.

However, Guehi was involved in Man City training on Thursday and is set to be available for selection against Fulham.

Clarifying Guehi’s situation following a run of error-strewn performances before his injury, Maresca said at his press conference: “He didn't join internationally because he had a small issue against Forest, but it's not because he needs some break.”

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Man City vs. Fulham: Khusanov, Nunes both doubts

Fellow centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov pulled out of Uzbekistan duty after sustaining a knock in Man City’s defeat at Forest.

The 22-year-old was absent from all Man City photos and videos from Thursday’s training session and is now a doubt for the visit of Fulham this weekend.

Maresca has also confirmed that Matheus Nunes is a doubt with an unspecified issue; he previously missed three games in October with an ankle issue.

"From the Forest game we still have Matheus (Nunes) and [Khusanov] that are still doubts for tomorrow, because they are still with some problems. We'll see in the next hours."

The only confirmed injury absentee for Man City is attacker Antoine Semenyo, who is still recovering from a knee injury and is targeting a return next month.

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Man City team news: Maresca confirms one starter for Fulham clash

Meanwhile, Maresca has confirmed one guaranteed starter for the match against Fulham, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to continue between the sticks despite a poor run of form.

Donnarumma has kept just four clean sheets in 15 appearances across all competitions this season, conceding 23 goals in total, and his decision making in recent matches has come under question.

However, Maresca continues to back his fellow Italian, telling reporters: "He has been good. I think with the international team, he made a mistake in the build-up, but for Italy he was the Man of the Match in the game (vs. France), he made many good saves.

"We made some mistakes in the last games. Gigi was part of that. He is aware. Hopefully he's not going to make any more mistakes. He is going to start against Fulham."

Man City have kept just three clean sheets in their last nine meetings with Fulham, but they have won each of their last 20 head-to-head battles across all competitions – the longest winning run against the same opponent in English football history.