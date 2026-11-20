After winning four of their last five Serie A matches, AC Milan will welcome promoted surprise package Frosinone to San Siro on Sunday.

While Milan inched into the top four before international football intervened, a famous win would see the Canarini move within one point of their hosts.

Match preview

Although Milan have lost three of their first four Europa League fixtures and may even be facing an early exit, they have begun to build some momentum in Serie A.

After winning one of their previous four league games, the Rossoneri have since taken 12 points from the next available 15, while scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Of course, that sequence featured another victory over city rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina - surely the highlight of Ruben Amorim's reign so far.

Following a 2-1 win in Genoa before the break, Milan remain undefeated on their travels around Italy - recording three wins and three draws so far - but results have been less convincing on home turf.

Either side of a chaotic 4-2 defeat to Bologna there last month, Amorim's men have also been beaten by Benfica and Ferencvaros at San Siro this term.

Aiming to keep pace in the Scudetto race, Milan must now host Frosinone, to whom they have never lost in Serie A - a record that makes them favourites with the best UK betting apps.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Frosinone have only taken two points from six previous top-flight meetings, while conceding at a rate of 2.5 goals per game.

Yet, they currently sit just four points behind Milan, following an unexpectedly strong start to the season.

Scoring freely along the way - only Inter average more shots per game - the Canarini have won six of their first 11 fixtures since being promoted back to Italy's top tier.

After drawing an eight-goal thriller with Atalanta, then thumping Lecce 5-1 and beating Torino 2-0, Massimiliano Alvini's side suffered a setback just before the break.

Firing a rare blank, they dominated both possession and the shot count but were still beaten 1-0 in Cagliari, extending their wait for a second away win.

So, before heading north this weekend, Frosinone have only claimed two points on the road since beating Fiorentina 3-0 at the end of August.

AC Milan Serie A form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Frosinone Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

While Milan captain Mike Maignan is back in full training after sustaining an injury on France duty, the hosts still have some fitness doubts.

Key defender Strahinja Pavlovic is struggling with a shoulder problem, and Maignan's deputy Pietro Terracciano may not make the bench.

Furthermore, Fikayo Tomori, Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain unavailable.

Only Donyell Malen and Gustavo Varela have more Serie A goal involvements than Adrien Rabiot's nine so far this term, and highly-rated winger Alphadjo Cisse has scored eight goals across all competitions.

While the latter made his senior Italy debut last week, two Frosinone stars missed out on a first call-up for La Nazionale.

Playmaker Giacomo Calo was overlooked despite creating numerous chances and netting five league goals, while top scorer Antonio Raimondo saw his hopes dashed by injury.

Raimondo is not due back until next month, but reserve striker Daniel Birligea recently bagged a brace against Lecce before scoring for Romania in their UEFA Nations League loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Florian Grillitsch is still sidelined by a thigh problem; after picking up another yellow card against Cagliari, Gabriele Bracaglia must serve a suspension.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Diawara, Bartesaghi; Musah, Modric, Rabiot, Moreira; Pulisic; Ramos

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Monterisi, Calvani, Tchato; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Birligea

We say: AC Milan 3-2 Frosinone

Both teams take a progressive approach, so it could be a wide-open contest at San Siro.

With more established stars and a much stronger bench, Milan should overcome their defensive frailties and ultimately come out on top.

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