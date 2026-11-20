Second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion travel to face Hull City on Sunday as Fabian Hurzeler's side look to extend their impressive run of form in the clubs' first-ever Premier League meeting.

Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers sit 13th after 10 matches and three points clear of the relegation zone, having gone eight league games without a victory despite remaining unbeaten on home soil this season.

Conversely, the Seagulls arrive full of confidence after recording consecutive top-flight wins over Manchester City and Brentford, boasting six clean sheets across their last seven league outings.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Hull and Brighton.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 51

Hull City wins: 15

Draws: 14

Brighton wins: 22

Nearly 67 years have passed since Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion first locked horns - a November 1959 Division Two clash that ended in a 3-1 victory for the Tigers - and there have now been 51 competitive meetings between the two clubs in all competitions.

The Seagulls hold the bragging rights when it comes to overall victories with 22, while Hull have claimed 15 wins of their own and another 14 contests have seen the spoils shared.

Remarkably, none of those 51 encounters have taken place in the Premier League, with every previous battle arriving in the Football League or the FA Cup, and the two sides have not crossed paths since a goalless Championship stalemate in East Yorkshire in February 2016.

Recent clashes between the pair have been notably tight, low-scoring affairs, with none of their last nine meetings across all competitions settled by more than a single goal and three ending 0-0.

During the 2015-16 campaign, both clubs collected a narrow 1-0 victory on home soil - Brighton prevailing in the Championship in September 2015 before Hull gained revenge in the FA Cup four months later - prior to that goalless draw in February.

Indeed, home advantage has heavily dictated this fixture in the modern era, as Hull are unbeaten in their last six home games against Brighton across all competitions - winning four and keeping five clean sheets - since suffering a 2-0 Division Three defeat in October 2000.

Conversely, the Tigers have endured a miserable record on the South Coast, failing to win any of their last 22 visits to Brighton since recording their sole away triumph in this fixture - a 2-1 Division Three success - way back in August 1965.

Brighton built much of their overall head-to-head lead during a dominant spell in the late 1980s and 1990s, rattling off four straight victories between October 1989 and April 1991 before later embarking on a nine-match unbeaten run from April 1993 to December 1996.

That sequence included the Seagulls' biggest-ever win in this matchup, a resounding 4-0 Division Two triumph in March 1996, while they also completed a comfortable league double over Hull with 2-0 and 3-0 victories in the 2000-01 Division Three season.

Hull's most emphatic triumph came in the highest-scoring meeting between the two sides, a 5-2 Division Two victory in December 1988, while they also put three unanswered goals past Brighton in March 1997.

The two teams have also collided five times in the FA Cup, with Brighton winning the first two ties in January 1985 (1-0) and January 1986 (3-2) before Hull turned the tide by edging a 2-1 replay victory in February 2014 following a 1-1 draw and claiming that 1-0 success in January 2016.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 16, 2016: Hull City 0-0 Brighton (Championship)

Jan 09, 2016: Hull City 1-0 Brighton (FA Cup)

Sep 12, 2015: Brighton 1-0 Hull City (Championship)

Feb 24, 2014: Hull City 2-1 Brighton (FA Cup)

Feb 17, 2014: Brighton 1-1 Hull City (FA Cup)

Feb 09, 2013: Brighton 1-0 Hull City (Championship)

Aug 18, 2012: Hull City 1-0 Brighton (Championship)

Feb 22, 2012: Hull City 0-0 Brighton (Championship)

Oct 15, 2011: Brighton 0-0 Hull City (Championship)

Dec 16, 2005: Brighton 2-1 Hull City (Championship)

Aug 20, 2005: Hull City 2-0 Brighton (Championship)

Mar 10, 2001: Brighton 3-0 Hull City (League Division Three)

Oct 06, 2000: Hull City 0-2 Brighton (League Division Three)

Feb 05, 2000: Hull City 2-0 Brighton (League Division Three)

Aug 31, 1999: Brighton 3-0 Hull City (League Division Three)

Apr 24, 1999: Brighton 0-0 Hull City (League Division Three)

Nov 10, 1998: Hull City 0-2 Brighton (League Division Three)

Apr 25, 1998: Brighton 2-2 Hull City (League Division Three)

Oct 25, 1997: Hull City 0-0 Brighton (League Division Three)

Mar 15, 1997: Hull City 3-0 Brighton (League Division Three)