Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Sunday, when they head to Estadio El Sadar to tackle Osasuna.

The White and Sky Blues are the only team in Spain's top flight yet to triumph this term, and they are in danger of becoming cut adrift at the bottom of the La Liga table.

Match preview

Osasuna boast a record of three wins, three draws and six defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in 16th spot in the division.

Jagoba Arrasate's side entered the November international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, but they did start the month with a 2-1 loss to Deportivo La Coruna.

The Little Reds finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with 18th-placed Mallorca, only surviving on head-to-head points.

As a result, there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign, but consistency has been a problem in the opening months of the season.

Osasuna have only won seven of their previous 32 matches against Malaga in all competitions, suffering 12 defeats in the process, while there have also been 13 draws.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Malaga are winless in their last four games against Osasuna, though, and they have beaten Sunday's opponents just once since April 2013.

This match will mark the first fixture between the two teams since March 2019, when Osasuna recorded a 2-1 victory, while they also won 2-1 in the reverse game in the same season.

Malaga are rock bottom of the La Liga table, only picking up five points from their opening 12 matches of the season, boasting a record of zero wins, five draws and seven defeats.

Juan Francisco Funes' side entered the November international break off the back of successive defeats to Real Betis and Racing de Santander.

Los Albicelestes also have the joint-second worst defensive record in La Liga this season with 23 goals conceded, while they have the second-worst attack with only nine goals scored.

Osasuna La Liga form:

Osasuna form (all competitions):

Malaga La Liga form:

Malaga form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna need to make late checks on Aimar Oroz, Jorge Herrando and Romain Del Castillo before final decisions on the trio can be made.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Osasuna XI for this match, with Ante Budimir again set to lead the line; the experienced striker has eight goals in 12 appearances this term.

Ruben Garcia and Raul Moro are also expected to feature in the final third of the field, while there should be a spot in the middle of the midfield for Lucas Torro.

As for Malaga, Adam Aznou is suspended following his red card against Racing last time out.

Juan Cruz, Julen Lobete, Diego Murillo, Aaron Ochoa and Carlos Puga are also expected to be absent for the away side due to injury problems.

Adrian Nino has scored five times in eight appearances this season, and the 22-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field for the White and Sky Blues.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro, Gomez; Ruben Garcia, Budimir, Moro

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Larrubia, Calero, Pastor, Galilea; Dotor, Enriquez, Rodriguez, Lorenzo; Nino, Chupe

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Malaga

We are expecting Malaga's winless run to continue this weekend, but the visitors have enough quality to secure a share of the spoils against an inconsistent Osasuna.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.