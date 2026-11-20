With ten representatives at The Under-17 World in Qatar, Africa has several promising generations, with players already noticed at the last Africa Cup of Nations and graduates of prestigious academies. Here are five profiles to watch closely, who could use this event to move up a level.

Some are already considered major figures in their national teams, while others will have the chance to make a name for themselves with the general public and recruiters.

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Morocco have several interesting individuals, but Ibrahim Rabbaj is already considered the star of the team. Born in England, the 17-year-old forward plays for Chelsea, where he has gradually climbed the ranks until joining the Under-18 group. Creative, technical and able to play both centrally and on the flank, he has a fine attacking palette. Versatile, he has even occasionally filled in as a left-back at club level!

Already crowned African Under-17 champion with Morocco in 2025, he has been able to gauge the demands of major competitions. Under former international Ahmed Kantari, he will have the chance to confirm that his potential can also be expressed on the world stage.

Yacine Abed, the Algerian dynamiter

Algeria return to the Under-17 World Cup for the first time since 2009 and will be able to count on Yacine Abed to lead their attack.

Trained at Paradou AC, the most prolific academy in the country, the forward particularly stood out at the last Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, where he notably scored twice against South Africa (2-0), helping Algeria’s youngsters take a big step towards qualification.

Quick and technical, Abed has an interesting profile to unsettle opposing defences. This World Cup will be an opportunity to confirm his promise against opposition of a different calibre.

Harafat Diabate, the Ivorian attacking asset

Interesting transfer as Ivorian youth international Harafat Diabaté (2009) ?? has committed to join Celta Vigo, officially signing next January. More on him soon! ? https://t.co/yyhc0ZdCsK — Alfred Frank (@alfredfrank_) July 27, 2026

For Ivory Coast, Mohamed Harafat Diabate is a name to remember. The Celta Vigo forward, who joined in July from Racing Club d’Abidjan, could use this competition to make himself stand out. He had already caught the eye at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, notably scoring the winning penalty against DR Congo (1-0) in the final minutes of the match.

Alongside players such as Hubert Yao Kouassi, he represents an additional option for an Ivorian side that is not short of ambition. His ability to be decisive in key moments will be watched particularly closely in Qatar.

El Hadji Ibrahima Sow, the Senegalese creator

Reigning African champions, Senegal have a particularly interesting generation. Among their talents, El Hadji Ibrahima Sow deserves particular attention. A product of AS Dakar Sacre-Coeur, which has produced Pathe Mboup, Alassane Ndao and Iliman Ndiaye, the attacking midfielder is already playing in the Senegalese top flight despite being 16.

His main quality is his vision of the game. Able to find spaces between the lines, deliver passes in the final metres and pose a threat from set pieces, Sow has the profile of a true playmaker. His intelligence and calm in decisive areas could help Senegal, who dream of taking another step after their continental triumph.

Douka Nkoto, Manchester United’s representative with Cameroon

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Finally, Cameroon will be able to count on Douka Nkoto, a midfielder in the Manchester United academy. Initially trained in Cameroon, at Player FC of Yaounde, he joined the Manchester United academy with his brother Bassirou. Although born in Cameroon, he had started out representing England before being brought back into the Cameroon fold through a step up to the Under-23 side, alongside his brother.

The two players, both born in 2010, are presented as modern midfielders, able to put in repeated efforts, win the ball back and push forward. Douka will notably need to show his ability to manage the rhythm and intensity of an international competition. For Cameroon, who have never yet got past the group stage of an Under-17 World Cup, his contribution in midfield could be valuable.