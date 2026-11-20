Scott McTominay’s future is uncertain, with the midfielder still discussing an extension with Napoli. The Scottish midfielder is, in any case, of interest to four European giants, including Manchester United.

Scott McTominay has taken on a new dimension at Napoli, whom he joined in the summer of 2024 after leaving Manchester United. The Scottish midfielder is a key figure in the Napoli midfield and was notably named Serie A’s best player of the 2024-25 season, which Napoli won.

No agreement in sight between McTominay and Napoli over an extension

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Despite the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri on the Napoli bench, the 29-year-old remains as important as ever.

This season, he has played 11 matches, ten of them as a starter, scoring five goals. His future is nevertheless the subject of talk, with his contract at Napoli expiring in June 2028.

According to TeamTalk, negotiations between Scott McTominay and the Italian club over a contract extension are not progressing. The possibility of seeing the Scot leave the current 10th-placed side in Serie A is growing by the day.

The player himself is reportedly considering a return to the Premier League. A new transfer saga appears to be brewing.

Manchester United and Chelsea on the lookout

© Imago / Crystal Pix

This information has already travelled around Europe, as Manchester United are already on the case. The club are closely following the situation of their former player, with a rebuild of the midfield possible following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. Scott McTominay’s qualities do not leave Chelsea indifferent either.

The Scot’s profile is appreciated, even though he will turn 30 on 8 December. His fine performances in Serie A have not gone unnoticed in Italy either.

The outlet states that AC Milan and Juventus are big admirers of the Lancaster-born player. These four European giants are closely following developments in McTominay’s situation with Napoli. It should be noted that interest from Saudi Arabia is also reported.