Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium for Saturday lunchtime’s kickoff in the Premier League.

The Citizens are bidding to avoid a fourth successive top-flight defeat while the Cottagers are aiming to end a record 20-game losing streak against the Sky Blues, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: Marc Guehi (unspecified), Abdukodir Khusanov (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Tom Cairney (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia