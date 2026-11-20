England will play Norway in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

The Three Lions progressed to the last eight as League A Group 3 winners, having collected 15 points from six matches, including a sensational 3-2 win over Spain on the final matchday.

England's first-placed status meant that they entered the draw as one of the four seeded quarter-finalists, alongside France, Germany and Portugal, while they were unable to be drawn against Spain having already faced them in the group stage.

Thomas Tuchel's side will therefore do battle with Erling Haaland's Norway, who finished as runners-up to Portugal in League A Group 4 and will be seeking revenge for their World Cup 2026 quarter-final defeat to England.

Should England prevail in their reunion with the Scandinavians, they will clash with either Belgium or Germany in the semi-finals, for the right to contest a heavyweight showpiece event.

Nations League draw: England to face Norway as Spain face France

?????????? Thomas Tuchel's #ThreeLions will face Norway in the Nations League quarter-finals in March! https://t.co/TQBDCd9I4i — England (@England) November 20, 2026

The headline quarter-final sees reigning world and European champions Spain square off with France, a repeat of the 2020-21 Nations League final which Les Bleus won 2-1.

Whoever wins that clash of the titans will pit their wits against either the Netherlands or Portugal, who also squared off in the final of the inaugural Nations League in 2019; the Selecao triumphed 1-0 thanks to a Goncalo Guedes strike.

The first legs of the Nations League quarter-finals will take place between March 25 and March 27, before the return fixtures are held across March 28 and March 30.

England will travel to Norway for their first clash, before welcoming the Nordic nation to Wembley for the return fixture. The semi-finals and final will then be held in June in an as yet undetermined host nation.

Nations League draw: Wales, Republic of Ireland learn possible League A paths

© Imago / Sportimage

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland will take on Croatia in the League A/League B playoffs for the right to earn promotion to the top tier, while Wales must beat Slovenia to retain their League A status.

Wales finished bottom of League A Group 4 on three points, but survived automatic relegation to the second division thanks to their superior points total to Turkey and the Czech Republic (both 0).

The Dragons have only ever faced Slovenia once before, drawing 0-0 in a 2005 international friendly.

Ireland's runners-up finish in League B Group 3 means that they have the chance to rise to League A for the first time ever, having only competed in League B since the Nations League's inception.

The Boys in Green have only beaten Croatia twice in their previous seven meetings, though, and lost 3-1 during their most recent head-to-head at Euro 2012.