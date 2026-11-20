Arsenal reportedly remain interested in signing Brentford attacker Kevin Schade during the January transfer window.

Bolstering the left-wing position, along with bringing in a new striker, are priorities for Mikel Arteta, and several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old joined the Bees in January 2023 and has since made 118 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.

The German attacker has made 10 Premier League appearances this season, starting nine of them, and has scored three goals so far.

Arsenal eye move for Kevin Schade?

© Imago / Action Plus

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal view Schade as a strong candidate to add depth and competition across their forward line.

Schade is primarily a left-sided forward but possesses the versatility to operate across the frontline, a quality that appeals to Arteta.

The winger is regarded as a realistic and proven Premier League option for the Gunners, given his ability to make an immediate impact.

While Arsenal's interest is genuine, any potential move would depend on Brentford's valuation and how Schade's contract negotiations with the club progress.

Kevin Schade: Could Arsenal face competition from Liverpool?

© Imago / News Images

Schade has entered the final two years of his Brentford contract, and the club have reportedly opened talks with the player over a new deal.

The Bees are said to be keen to offer him a new long-term contract on improved terms, underlining his growing importance in Keith Andrews's squad.

The Gunners could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who have reportedly emerged as serious contenders in the race for Schade.

Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, although they would need to pay a substantial transfer fee to prise him away from the German club.