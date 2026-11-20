Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Sunday.

This is a fixture that has been played on 47 occasions throughout history, with Atletico comfortably leading the overall head-to-head record 32 victories to Getafe's five.

Match preview

Getafe have been beaten in five of their last six matches against Atletico, but they do have a recent home win to their name over the Red and Whites, triumphing 2-1 in March 2025.

The Deep Blue Ones have a record of three wins, three draws and six defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in 15th spot in the La Liga table.

Jose Bordalas' side entered the November international break off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal, while they were also beaten 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Conference League in their last home fixture on November 5.

Getafe have the joint-worst attacking record in Spain's top flight this season, having only managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in 12 matches.

The Deep Blue Ones are only two points outside of the relegation zone, but they have been impressive on home soil this season, boasting a record of three wins and three draws from their six league fixtures in front of their own supporters.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Atletico, meanwhile, sit third in the La Liga table, boasting a record of nine wins, one draw and two defeats from their 12 matches to collect 28 points.

Diego Simeone's side are two points behind second-placed Real Madrid and five points off the leaders Barcelona, who beat the Red and Whites 2-1 before the November international break.

Atletico also lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on November 3, so they will be bidding to avoid a third straight loss in all competitions in this fixture.

The Red and Whites have been impressive on their travels in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 15 points from their six league games on the road.

Atletico will be bidding to record their 10th league victory of the season on Sunday before welcoming Viking to Madrid in their next Champions League match on November 25.

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Jorge Ropero

Getafe will be without the services of Nemenja Gudelj, who is suspended after picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Villarreal last time out.

Christiantus Uche, Zaid Romero and Juanmi will also miss out through injury.

Enes Unal is the capital outfit's leading goalscorer this season with four, and there should be another start in the final third of the field for the 29-year-old.

As for Atletico, Alejandro Grimaldo needs to be assessed due to a recent illness, while Marc Pubill is a doubt due to an injury that he sustained on international duty with Spain.

Ademola Lookman and Cristian Romero are also expected to miss out this weekend.

Morten Hjulmand could return in the middle of the Atletico midfield, while Julian Alvarez is likely to be joined in the final third of the field by Lee Kang-in.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Carvajal, Boselli, Djene, Mojica; Garcia, Terrats, Mangala, Martin; Unal, Satriano

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Hjulmand, Barrios, Baena; Lee, Alvarez

We say: Getafe 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Getafe have found it difficult to score this season, so we are backing Atletico to keep a clean sheet in a much-needed victory on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.