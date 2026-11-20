Brighton & Hove Albion travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City in Sunday's gameweek 11 contest, marking the teams' first-ever Premier League meeting.

The top flight's leading scorers occupy unfamiliar territory in second place, five points behind Arsenal, and Fabian Hurzeler's men are favourites to beat a Hull side without a victory in any competition since late August.

Match preview

Had Sergej Jakirovic been offered 13th place after 10 matches before the season began, he might have accepted it, given that the Tigers had spent nine years away from top-flight football.

Indeed, the promoted outfit's manager may be relieved by his team's current position, considering that last season's Championship playoff winners have not collected maximum points in nearly three months.

An opening pair of victories over Manchester United (2-0) and Coventry City (1-0) gave supporters plenty to celebrate, before the Tigers secured a creditable third consecutive clean sheet by holding Aston Villa to a goalless draw.

Since then, Hull have exited the EFL Cup and failed to win another seven top-flight matches, extending their winless sequence to eight in the league and nine across all competitions while leaving them three points clear of the relegation places.

Jakirovic can take consolation from his team's battling qualities, which have kept all their defeats narrow: they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United, 1-0 at Fulham and 1-0 at Arsenal before the international break.

Notably, the Tigers are one of four teams yet to lose at home in 2026-27, although their seven points from an available 15 fall short of the returns collected by Arsenal (15), Brighton (13) and Leeds (nine).

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Hurzeler's men will be mindful of their hosts' stubbornness in front of their supporters and overall competitiveness as the second-placed side seek to extend their unbeaten run on Sunday.

The Seagulls have won three consecutive matches without conceding, including two top-flight victories that have lifted them to second in the Premier League table.

Unlike in previous seasons, Brighton's success has been built on combining their attacking fluency with defensive solidity, highlighted by six clean sheets across their last seven league matches.

The only league fixture in that sequence without a shutout was a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, but they have since responded by beating Manchester City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium and overcoming Brentford 2-0 at the Amex.

Having already recorded at least three consecutive top-flight victories twice in 2026, from March to April and September to October, with the latter sequence extending to four wins, Hurzeler's men now seek to achieve the feat for a third time this calendar year.

With no side collecting more points across the last six rounds, Brighton's return of 15 from 18 matching Arsenal's, the travelling supporters will back their team to triumph in this first Premier League meeting with the Tigers.

Hull City Premier League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

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Mohamed Belloumi (thigh), Nobel Mendy (knee) and Charlie Hughes (groin) are doubtful for Hull this weekend, while Matt Targett (ankle), Hidemasa Morita (muscle), Eliot Matazo (knee) and Ilyas Ansah (back) are also carrying injuries.

Matt Crooks, though, is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension against Arsenal before the break for accumulating yellow cards.

Belloumi leads Hull's scoring charts with three goals and their overall attacking returns with five direct involvements, underlining the importance of his potential recovery for Sunday; Oli McBurnie, meanwhile, has contributed two goals and as many assists to offer Jakirovic another potential match-winner.

Pascal Gross has been Brighton's standout attacking contributor, with the Germany international registering four goals and as many assists for eight direct involvements this term.

The Albion have also benefitted from the contributions of Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Gomez and Jack Hinshelwood, who have registered five, five, four and three goal involvements respectively.

Brighton's prospects could be enhanced by the returns of Pascal Struijk, Chema Andres and Jaouen Hadjam, while Yankubah Minteh (thigh) and Femi Azeez (thigh) face late fitness tests.

However, Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee) and Zadok Yohanna (thigh) are ruled out.Hull City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Stroud; Belloumi, Gourna-Douath, Iroegbunam, Slater; McBurnie

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Chema, Gross; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

We say: Hull City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Hull have remained competitive throughout their prolonged winless run, with their recent narrow defeat at Arsenal demonstrating that overcoming the Tigers requires patience.

Brighton have already shown they can prevail in tight away contests by winning at Man City, and Gross's creativity could provide the decisive contribution in another controlled success.

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