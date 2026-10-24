Preview: Sevilla vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Osasuna will be looking to record a second straight win when they head to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for Monday's La Liga clash against Sevilla.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be hoping to return to winning ways after taking just one point from their last three league outings.

Match preview

Sevilla head into Monday's contest in sixth spot in La Liga after winning four, drawing two and losing three of their nine matches this term.

The losses can be contextualised by the fact they have all taken place against the top three teams, including defeats to Barcelona and Real Madrid in their last three outings.

After losing 3-1 at home to the Catalan giants before the international window, Sevilla resumed their campaign with a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Levante, before they were beaten 4-1 in last Sunday's trip to the Bernabeu.

Manu Bueno's 80th-minute goal was a mere consolation as Sevilla suffered their first away loss of the season and a sixth consecutive defeat in away meetings with Real Madrid.

Having shipped three goals in each of their last three matches, Luis Garcia Plaza's side will look to rediscover the form that saw them record back-to-back wins without conceding prior to their winless run.

Sevilla will at least fancy their chances of troubling the scorers on Monday, having scored in each of their nine league games this season, although they have netted more than once in just one of their four home outings.

That said, one goal was enough to beat Osasuna in last season's home clash, when Ruben Vargas netted a decisive penalty in a narrow 1-0 win, a result that ended a three-game winless run in head-to-head home matches.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Jagoba Arrasate is set to take charge of his first away game since returning to the Osasuna dugout after being named as Luis Miguel Ramis's replacement.

Taking over a side that had taken just one point from a five-game winless run, Arrasate generated an immediate reaction from his squad in a comfortable 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Racing Santander.

Ante Budimir opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first period, before substitute Asier Osambela made sure of the three points in the 88th minute with his first La Liga goal since January.

In addition to the three points, Arrasate would have been pleased with the fact his side restricted Racing to just one shot on target, as the Rojillos recorded their first clean sheet since August.

Osasuna will be desperate to reproduce that defensive resilience on their travels, having conceded at least four goals in each of their last three away games (L3).

Arrasate can draw confidence from his own personal record ahead of Monday's away trip, considering he is unbeaten in each of his last 10 competitive managerial meetings with Sevilla, including a league double as Mallorca boss last season.

Sevilla La Liga form:

Osasuna La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Sevilla boss Luis Garcia Plaza is unable to call upon the injured trio of Marcao, Miguel Sierra and Jon Guridi.

Midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili is in contention to start after recovering from a calf issue that kept him out of the defeat against Real Madrid.

Isaac Romero returns to the squad after serving a one-match ban, although the forward will likely have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

As for the visitors, Jorge Herrando and Romain Del Castillo remain sidelined with adductor problems, while Aimor Oroz is unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Arrasate may be tempted to stick with the same lineup that started the win over Racing in his first game back in the Osasuna dugout.

Budimir will be looking to score in a fourth consecutive league game when he leads the line at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, a ground he has scored at in his last two visits in La Liga.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume, Fofana; Vargas, Kochorashvili, Correia; Ure

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Moncayola, Munoz, Gomez; Garcia, Dubasin, Budimir

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Osasuna

While Osasuna may have lost their last three away games, they would have taken plenty of confidence from their home win over Racing in Arrasate's first match back in charge, and with that in mind, we think they will do enough to hold Sevilla to a point on Monday.

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