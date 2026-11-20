Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed a quadruple injury boost for his side ahead of Sunday's blockbuster Premier League battle with Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds have the honour of hosting Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the Red Devils, in which they will endeavour to improve on a paltry record of just one win from five home matches in the 2026-27 top flight.

Liverpool maintained their excellent away form by beating Crystal Palace 3-1 before the international break, but Dominik Szoboszlai emerged as an injury worry following the Selhurst Park success.

The midfielder nevertheless joined up with Hungary for the November international break and played the full 90 in both of their Nations League games against Georgia and Northern Ireland, supplying two assists against the former.

Szoboszlai was managing a knee problem during his time with the Magyars, but speaking to the media on Friday, Iraola affirmed that the 26-year-old will be fine for Sunday's main event.

"He's in a good place, he's playing normally, he was not even strapped today so he's fine yes," Iraola responded when asked if Szoboszlai was still being carefully looked after.

Liverpool's Szoboszlai, Van Dijk fit to face Man United

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

As well as confirming Szoboszlai's availability, Iraola delivered positive updates on the Dutch trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong and Virgil van Dijk.

The latter withdrew from the Netherlands squad for the November window due to an unspecified fitness problem, while Gravenberch and Frimpong were both absent from the win over Palace.

Frimpong sustained a hamstring injury against Brentford in October and has missed Liverpool's last six games in all competitions, while Gravenberch has been dealing with a minor heal fracture.

However, all three are in line to feature against old rivals Man United, as Iraola added: "If everything goes to plan they should be available for the game.

"Gravenberch, it's a matter of pain, he's managing but he's been training the last two days. Jeremie is recovering the same. We've introduced him with the rest of the group, and Virgil is fine to go."

Liverpool team news: Will Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni return?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Should all of Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Gravenberch and Frimpong make the cut, Liverpool's only remaining concerns are the long-term trio of Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike.

The latter is still a while away from making a full recovery from an Achilles injury, but Leoni and Bradley have returned to team training as they close in on returns from serious knee injuries.

However, Iraola confirmed that neither defender will be in the squad on Sunday, adding: "The international break was the best moment to introduce them slowly, they've started doing things with the team. They are still not available, but it's very good news and I hope they can play in some weeks."

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table with 18 points from their opening 10 games, but they have won just two of their last nine matches against Man Utd.