Arsenal have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

The 24-year-old joined Bayern in the summer of 2024 from Crystal Palace and has established himself as one of the finest wingers in European football.

The Frenchman has scored 54 goals and provided 61 assists in 122 appearances, although even those phenomenal numbers do not fully reflect what he brings to the Bayern side.

During the summer transfer window, Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move for Olise, but Bayern made it clear that the winger was not for sale at any price.

Bayern have reportedly placed a £265m valuation on Olise, who is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029.

However, club CEO Herbert Hainer has made it clear that no such asking price has been set for the player, whom they want to keep for many years to come.

Arsenal eye move for Michael Olise?

© Iconsport / LOF

According to Christian Falk, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Olise, although it could prove difficult for the Gunners to prise him away from Bayern.

If Olise does decide to leave Munich, a move to La Liga could make more sense, having already experienced life in the Premier League.

There is also a significant gap between Olise's earnings and those of Harry Kane at Bayern, and the German club are expected to do everything in their power to convince the winger to sign a new contract.

The Bild journalist said: "Every club has Michael Olise on their shortlist. There’s a lot of respect for Arsenal, but there are some really big players at the table, like Real Madrid.

"Olise has already played in the Premier League, so I strongly suspect a move to La Liga would be the next logical step were he to look for a move away from Munich.

"That all said, Bayern Munich have proven that big personal awards like the Ballon d’Or can still be won at FC Bayern. So, that’s the hope of the club and they’ll do everything in their power to keep Olise at the Allianz Arena."

Could Michael Olise leave Bayern and move to Arsenal?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Olise could still be tempted to stay at Bayern after seeing his club teammate Harry Kane win the Ballon d'Or this year.

A move to a more competitive league could appeal to the Frenchman, while he may also want to join a club where his chances of winning the Champions League are high.

Bayern have not set an asking price for Olise and could demand a staggering fee, with paying such an amount likely to be nothing short of madness.

Arsenal arguably need a right winger who can provide reliable cover for Bukayo Saka rather than a player of Olise's calibre, who would expect to be a guaranteed starter if he made the move to the Emirates Stadium.