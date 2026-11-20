Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that Joao Pedro remains unavailable for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

However, despite suggesting that he was dealing with fitness issues while on international duty with Ecuador, Moises Caicedo has been declared fit.

The Blues return to action this weekend sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, yet Alonso is under pressure to deliver after four defeats in 10 top-flight matches.

Pedro has been sidelined since the October 17 game at Everton with a thigh injury, and it remains unclear when he will return.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Alonso stated that two players had been passed fit, while three players in total are still ruled out.

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Alonso provides Chelsea injury update ahead of Leeds game

When quizzed on Pedro, the Spaniard told reporters: "Not yet. He's not fit yet to train with the team.

"He's not going to be available for Leeds. We need to see game by game how he's feeling."

Alonso went on to say that Maxence Lacroix, who suffered a hamstring injury versus Liverpool on October 28, was in a similar situation to Pedro, while Jorrel Hato remains out with a back problem.

Nevertheless, as well as Caicedo being passed fit, Josh Acheampong will be back in the squad after missing one Premier League game and two England Under-21 matches with a minor issue.

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Alonso speaks on James, Gittens

Meanwhile, Alonso has added that Reece James is still "some weeks away" from returning from a knee injury that required surgery.

However, despite not being back in contention this week, Alonso revealed that Jamie Gittens is training with the first-team squad after six weeks out with an ankle injury.