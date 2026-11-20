Mauricio Pochettino branded Manchester United "an amazing club" as the Argentine spoke to the media on Friday afternoon at his pre-Liverpool press conference.

Man United sacked Michael Carrick earlier this month before announcing that Pochettino had been appointed as his replacement.

The South American finished his duties with the USA before flying straight to England to begin work on Wednesday, with Man United back in action away to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Pochettino spoke to reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday, and he detailed the importance of being ready for the clash with Liverpool.

"We are so excited to be here and I think it's an amazing club. We are happy, but at the same time, so busy. I think it's a race to arrive in condition to be competitive against Liverpool," said Pochettino.

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Pochettino vows to make his mark at Man United

"We arrive with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy with the way we love to work.

"We have found supportive people in the club. But at the same time, we need to improve our players and find a way to perform. The identity and the culture of the club are very clear; it's a historic club with years as one of the best in the world.

"My first target is to sleep! But I cannot sleep, only three or four days a day. The target is to get to know the people, the staff, the players, and try to have an impact from the beginning, a positive one.

"We want to create something different and positive, to build our own way here. We feel the support from day one that we started to work. The most important thing is to think about the next action, not the past."

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Fernandes will remain Man United captain under Pochettino

Pochettino also confirmed that Bruno Fernandes would be remaining as captain of the 20-time English champions amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Fernandes had his issues this season, and it is understood that the Portugal international has rejected the chance to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

However, Pochettino detailed the importance of the attacker during his press conference, and he is expected to be in the starting XI against Liverpool.

"I think the commitment of all the players is amazing from day one. Bruno is our captain and he's a very important player, but all the player must feel they are important. We chatted yesterday and spent three hours chatting in my office with all the players. I missed some injured players, but in the next few days, I will talk to everyone," he said.

The 32-year-old has scored six goals and registered three assists in 14 appearances for Man United during the 2026-27 campaign.