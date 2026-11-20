Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

After enjoying a memorable spell at AC Milan, Calhanoglu switched to their cross-city rivals Inter in the summer of 2021 and has since made 225 appearances across all competitions.

The highly-skilled central midfielder has scored 53 goals and registered 39 assists for Inter, while continuing to impress with his performances this season.

However, his contract situation has cast doubt over his long-term future at the club, with several sides, including Tottenham, reportedly looking to take advantage of the uncertainty.

Tottenham eye move for Hakan Calhanoglu?

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The Turkish international has a contract at San Siro until 2027, but he is yet to receive an offer to extend his stay.

The 32-year-old wants to continue with Inter, although doing so could require him to accept a significant pay cut, something he is currently unwilling to consider.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham are ready to welcome the midfielder, but face competition from Galatasaray, Juventus and Como.

Calhanoglu would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham

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Spurs spent heavily during the summer transfer window to overhaul their midfield, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes on big-money deals.

After a nightmare start to the season, Roberto De Zerbi's side are gradually climbing the table and currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with 12 points from 10 matches.

De Zerbi already has plenty of midfield options at his disposal, but it appears he wants a technically gifted and versatile player with proven experience, making Calhanoglu an attractive option.

Calhanoglu operates primarily as a defensive midfielder, although his creative qualities remain a significant asset.

Furthermore, the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is renowned for his excellent long-range shooting and could adapt well to the Premier League, even at this stage of his career.