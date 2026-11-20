Xabi Alonso has suggested that he has been disappointed with the performances of some of his Chelsea players this season.

The Blues play host to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table.

However, as well as Chelsea having lost four of their 10 top-flight fixtures this campaign, Leeds will move ahead of them with a victory at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso is having to contend with a number of injury issues, which he revealed at a press conference on Friday.

Furthermore, the Spaniard told the media that some of his squad now "need to step up" in their absence.

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Alonso hints at Chelsea frustration ahead of Leeds game

When quizzed on how Chelsea cope with Joao Pedro, Alonso responded: "There are players that need to step up, show they are ready to compete and play for Chelsea.

"This is where we are. We need to deal with the injuries, first with Moi [Caicedo] and now with Joao and Reece [James]."

Earlier in the press conference, Alonso spoke on whether Danny Welbeck or Emmanuel Emegha were ready to deputise for Pedro.

He said: "They are both ready, both have different qualities and are at different stages of their career.

"Danny has so much experience and quality. Emmanuel has so much power."

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Will Alonso start Emegha versus Leeds?

Having spoken highly of Emegha's physical attributes in the past, Alonso has hinted that he wants to play the Dutchman when he is deemed fit.

That opportunity appears likely to come on Saturday, even if the injury-ravaged former Strasbourg star can only manage 60 minutes.

Chelsea fans will be against Alonso again operating with either Pedro Neto or Morgan Rogers as the number nine.