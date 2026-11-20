Tottenham Hotspur have shared footage of Lucas Bergvall and Savio back in training ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

The pair have both missed each of Spurs' last four Premier League matches, having picked up injuries ahead of October's 3-1 home victory over Coventry City.

Savio has been dealing with a muscular problem, while Bergvall has been nursing a knee injury, but Roberto De Zerbi expressed hope that the pair would return following the November international break.

On Friday, Spurs posted a 55-second clip on social media showing Savio and Bergvall in training with their teammates, taking part in warm-up exercises and drills with the ball at their feet.

Tottenham's Savio, Lucas Bergvall filmed in full training

Sávio and Bergvall in training ? ? @Betano_UK https://t.co/3Iug9LlBjf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2026

De Zerbi then confirmed at his pre-game press conference that the Brazilian attacker and Swedish midfielder are fine to feature against Ipswich, as well as assuring that James Maddison is fit and ready.

However, none of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Tosin Adarabioyo or Mathys Tel will be ready just yet, as the latter is still feeling the effects of the crunching tackle from Jayden Bogle in the 1-0 loss to Leeds United two weekends ago.

"Bergvall, Maddison and Savio are back," De Zerbi said. "Tosin and Mathys Tel no. Tosin is already okay but it is not the right moment to take any risks and Mathys Tel, we need another two or three weeks. Mudryk is not ready yet."

With Tel sidelined for another two or three weeks, the Frenchman could miss each of Tottenham's next four matches, including the North London derby against Arsenal on December 6.

The Lilywhites will also have to cope without the attacker against Sunderland and Fulham on November 29 and December 3 respectively, and it also remains to be seen if Mudryk will be fit for those clashes after the Chelsea loanee burned bridges with a few Tottenham fans.

Roberto De Zerbi defends Mykhaylo Mudryk after Arsenal transfer admission

© Iconsport / PA Images

In a recent interview, Mudryk reflected on his yearning to join Tottenham's bitter rivals Arsenal in 2024, before Chelsea won the race to sign him from Shakhtar Donetsk.

"Before going to Chelsea, I wanted to join Arsenal. It’s no secret,” Mudryk Ukrainian podcast Guest of Gordon. "Arsenal were the club I wanted to play for, and moving to the Emirates Stadium was my dream.

“There weren’t even any attempts to make my dream come true and move to Arsenal. The attempts from my previous agent were only to earn more money. But at the time, I didn’t know about it. I only understood about the commission and all the rest later on."

While De Zerbi admitted he could understand Tottenham fans' frustrations, he leapt to the defence of his long-term colleague, adding: "Yes I can understand but Mudryk is a good guy, a good player, he suffered a lot with the situation in the last couple of years. He has to do one thing, show on the pitch his qualities."

Tottenham head into the weekend in 11th place in the Premier League table, just three points shy of Bournemouth in seventh spot.