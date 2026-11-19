Sunderland will endeavour to claim back-to-back Premier League victories and climb out of the relegation zone when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

A seven-goal spectacular was witnessed when these two teams last locked horns in April, with Tammy Abraham netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 4-3 home triumph for Villa.

Match preview

Following a strong run of six wins and one draw across seven games in all competitions, Aston Villa have failed to come out on top in any of their last four matches (D2 L2), with their latest setback sparking a furious reaction from manager Unai Emery.

Villa allowed Man United to come from two goals behind twice and salvage a point in a chaotic 4-4 draw at Old Trafford prior to the international break, with the visitors conceding two goals in stoppage time to be denied what would have been just their third win at the Theatre of Dreams in 32 visits.

Three wins, four draws and three defeats have been posted by the Midlands club in 10 top-flight games this term, leaving them sitting 10th in the Premier League table and five points behind the top four where they finished last season.

Since the beginning of October, Villa have dropped a joint-division-high six points from winning positions, while their defensive concerns remain having conceded in 13 of their 16 matches across all competitions this season.

Heading into Emery’s 150th Premier League game in charge this weekend, Villa have found the net 14 times across a five-game unbeaten home run (W3 D2), while they have lost just one of their last 12 top-flight meetings with Sunderland (W5 D6) – a 3-1 away defeat in January 2016.

© Imago

Sunderland ended a miserable seven-game winless run in the Premier League with a much-needed 1-0 triumph over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light before the international break, courtesy of a first-half penalty from Enzo Le Fee.

Head coach Regis Le Bris was delighted to see his Black Cats side ‘re-connect with our identity and our fans’ after delivering a gritty and disciplined display that helped them climb off the foot of the Premier League table for the first time in three weeks.

Now sitting 19th and only three points behind Hull in 13th spot, Sunderland will be looking to win consecutive top-flight games for the first time this season when they make the trip to Villa Park this weekend, as well as end their five-game winless streak on the road.

The Black Cats sit rock bottom of the away form table having accumulated only one point (D1 L4) and conceded a joint-division-high 13 goals, including three in a 3-1 defeat at Coventry City at the end of last month.

Sunderland now head to the Midlands seeking to end a seven-game winless run away against Aston Villa across all competitions (D3 L4), with their last victory at Villa Park coming in January 2011 when Phil Bardsley’s late strike secured a 1-0 Premier League triumph under Steve Bruce.

Aston Villa Premier League form:

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

Sunderland Premier League form:

Sunderland form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / DataCo/ManjitNarotra

Aston Villa's Amadou Onana – who signed a contract extension earlier this week – and Matteo Ruggeri both remain sidelined through injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh) and Johan Manzambi (calf) will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Matty Cash is expected to miss this weekend’s game after picking up concussion on international duty with Poland, so Taylor Harwood-Bellis could continue at right-back where he made his full PL debut for Villa against Man United.

Nicolas Jackson, John McGinn and Alysson were all on the scoresheet at Old Trafford and will hope to retain their starting spots in the final third. Leon Goretzka also scored against Man United but he faces competition from Joao Gomes to start in centre-midfield alongside Boubacar Kamara.

As for Sunderland, Le Bris has confirmed that captain Granit Xhaka (calf) and striker Brian Brobbey (thigh) are ruled out due to injury, joining Romaine Mundle (knee), Daniel Ballard and Habib Diarra (both thigh) in the treatment room.

However, Omar Alderete is back from a one-match suspension and could replace Luke O'Nein at centre-back, joining Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele and Reinildo Mandava in defence.

Chemsdine Talbi was handed his first PL start of the season against Chelsea and will hope to continue on the left flank ahead of Nilson Angulo, while Wilson Isidor – who scored home and away against Villa last season – is set to lead the line in Brobbey's absence.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Ahoka, Sadiki; Meunier, Le Fee, Talbi; Isidor

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Sunderland

Aston Villa's game management has become a growing concern, and Sunderland should fancy their chances of finding the net given that the hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six matches in all competitions.

While the Black Cats will be desperate to build on their victory over Chelsea as they bid to climb away from danger, the absence of both Xhaka and Brobbey is a real blow, and we expect Villa to ultimately navigate their way to a narrow triumph on home soil.

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