Man United 4-4 Aston Villa: Unai Emery defends storming from Old Trafford after embarrassing capitulation

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has defended storming down the Old Trafford tunnel before the end of Sunday's Premier League fixture at Manchester United.

Emery's side surged into a two-goal lead after four minutes and did similar at the start of the second half after a United comeback.

However, the Spaniard witnessed the Red Devils score twice during added-on time to secure a 4-4 draw at the Theatre of Dreams.

Despite their frailties being on show once again and setting more unwanted records, Michael Carrick's side ultimately deserved their share of the spoils.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Emery from hastily shaking Carrick's hand prior to the full-time whistle and walking down the touchline towards the tunnel.

"More questions?" ? An explosive interview from Unai Emery! https://t.co/KRGYP7fi3h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

Emery reacts to Aston Villa capitulation at Man United

Speaking to Sky Sports, Emery acknowledged that Villa had tamely given up two points when they had been on the brink of a rare victory at Old Trafford.

He said: "A very difficult match. We competed well and we struggled in the first half after our two goals. Second half we had good balance to try to win the match.

"Scored two more goals and when we were controlling the game in the last six minutes they scored two goals. They can do it - they did it against Roma. My analysis is that overall we have lost a good opportunity to win the match.

"We have young talented players, we need to get this mix. We are being demanding to play at this level. United showed their level. We must continue working, move on and analyse and how we can defend better and in the moment we were dominating get the better attack. We are disappointed, frustrated because in minute 90 we are winning 2-4.

"We will accept the result because we have won three and drawn three in last matches and we're doing well. But today we have lost two points.

"We must be positive even in defeat because we have to continue moving on with the process."

On his reaction after United's second equaliser, Emery added: "They scored in minute 96 and there were six minutes added. I thought the match was finishing.

"Not unfair - they scored the goal and I thought the match was over."

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Problems for Aston Villa?

Villa head into the November international break sitting in 10th position in the Premier League table.

However, since beating Manchester City, they have failed to beat any of Bournemouth, Fulham, Barcelona or United.

Furthermore, 11 goals have been conceded, and questions will now be asked over Villa's short-term development.