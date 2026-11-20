Pedro Goncalves has revealed that he once requested to leave Sporting Lisbon for Aston Villa.

Although still contracted to the Primeira Liga giants, Pote currently finds himself on loan at Fiorentina.

However, the 28-year-old is already established as a Sporting legend, a result of contributing 97 goals and 66 assists from 239 appearances in all competitions.

Goncalves also has three Portuguese league titles to his name, but in an interview with Record, he has suggested that he wanted his career to take a different path.

© Imago

When did Pedro Goncalves want to join Aston Villa?

Despite having only joined Sporting on a five-year contract in August 2020, Goncalves says that he wanted to accept an offer to join Aston Villa shortly afterwards.

He said: "I only asked to leave once, and that was to manager [Ruben] Amorim.

"I spoke to him directly, but that was a long time ago."

When pushed on which club he wanted to join, Pote added: "It was right in my first year [2020/21].

"It was reported in the press. I had an offer from an English club. It was Aston Villa."

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Who did Aston Villa sign instead of Pedro Goncalves?

With no further details provided over timings, the assumption is made that Goncalves's chance to join Villa came in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Villa would spend £33m on Emiliano Buendia during that particular period, a player who has since gone on to become one of the club's trusted players under Unai Emery.

Dean Smith was in charge of Villa at the time.