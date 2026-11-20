Unai Emery has confirmed that Matty Cash is one of three Aston Villa players who will miss Saturday's Premier League fixture against Sunderland.

Despite the Spaniard receiving rave reviews in recent months, Villa return from the November international break on a four-match winless streak.

Twice giving up a two-goal lead at Manchester United in their most recent game has left Villa in 10th place in the Premier League table.

With a Champions League showdown at Galatasaray to come on Tuesday, Emery must find a balance when naming his starting lineup for the game with the Black Cats.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Emery revealed that Cash would not be available.

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Cash among three Aston Villa players to miss Sunderland game

While on international duty with Poland, Cash suffered a concussion during the fixture with Romania.

Meanwhile, Matteo Ruggeri and Amadou Onana - who signed a new contract earlier this week - are also missing.

Emery told reporters: "The players, more or less, they are good. Not so many changes with the players [out] injured.

"Of course, [Matty] Cash is [out with] concussion and Amadou Onana and Matteo Ruggeri they are both still out.

"Other players - they are ready."

Although there was no mention of Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his recent injury, the expectation is that the Congo DR right-back will deputise for Cash.

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Seven matches in three weeks for Aston Villa

Despite their exit from the EFL Cup, Villa still face a schedule that sees them playing seven times between November 21 and December 13.

Following the Sunderland and Galatasaray double-header, the West Midlands outfit play Ipswich Town, Everton, Crystal Palace, Paris Saint-Germain and Coventry City.