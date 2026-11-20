Set to clash in Serie A's Sunday lunchtime slot, fallen giants Juventus and promoted strugglers Venezia will meet in Turin this weekend.

Having limped into the international break, Juve currently trail Italy's top six, while their Venetian visitors are stuck inside the drop zone despite finally posting a second win of the season.

Match preview

Though Juventus are on track to reach the Europa League's knockout phase without needing a playoff, domestic results have been below par for several months.

After missing out on Champions League qualification at the bitter end of last season, the Bianconeri sit seventh in Serie A and are lacking the consistency required to mount a title charge.

Remarkably, Juve have gone 10 league games without consecutively recording the same result, and they signed off for the international break with a run of one defeat, one win and one draw.

Having lost 2-0 to Genoa, before beating Napoli by the same scoreline in Turin, Luciano Spalletti's side had to fight back twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina last time out.

Ahead of Thursday's Europa League game and next week's clash with high-flying Como, they must avoid another slip-up when Venezia come to town.

A former coach of Sunday's visitors, Spalletti is under heavy pressure, and he will only be able to celebrate his 600th Serie A match as a manager if Juventus claim maximum points.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

History suggests that the hosts should prevail, as Venezia have lost 11 of their 14 top-flight away games against Juve, while drawing the other three.

In fact, the Lagunari's last victory against the Bianconeri anywhere dates back to a home success in April 1962.

This time, they will head to Turin under survival specialist Davide Nicola, who recently replaced promotion-winning boss Giovanni Stroppa.

Though Nicola's new side impressively upset Napoli in his first match, they subsequently lost three times without scoring, ahead of a big relegation six-pointer against Udinese.

Sending Stadio Penzo into raptures, Kike Perez scored a stunning goal that separated the pair in a tense 2-1 home win for Venezia, lifting them above their hapless visitors and off the foot of the table.

However, the Arancioneroverdi have yet to pick up any points on the road, while Nicola has previously suffered seven straight defeats in his managerial head-to-head with Spalletti.

Juventus Serie A form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

Venezia Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Though Juventus still have a long injury list, full-backs Zeki Celik and Andrea Cambiaso have returned to full training and are both in contention to start.

Francisco Conceicao is also back in the fold, but Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Pierre Kalulu, Kamil Grabara, Nico Gonzalez and captain Manuel Locatelli are all unavailable.

Set to start up front, Nick Woltemade finally scored his first Serie A goal against Fiorentina; like strike partner Randal Kolo Muani, he has fared better in this season's Europa League.

After posting three goal involvements from his last two matches, Kolo Muani will hope to continue that form this weekend.

Meanwhile, French wing-back Antoine Hainaut and Nigeria striker Akor Adams are Venezia's joint-top scorers with just two league goals, and the Lagunari have Serie A's lowest shot conversion rate (5.4%).

Either Lion Lauerbach or John Yeboah should partner Adams, the visitors' club-record signing.

Fellow forward Andrea Adorante returned from a layoff during the break, but Marin Sverko and Bartol Franjic are still sidelined.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; Luiz, Koopmeiners; Kolo Muani, McKennie, Alajbegovic; Woltemade

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Jesus; Hainaut, Perez, Basic, Sohm, Mazzocchi; Yeboah, Adams

We say: Juventus 2-0 Venezia

The pressure is all on Juventus, who have consistently frittered away points with weak defending and wayward finishing.

Even so, the hosts should have too much nous and skill for a Venezia side that face an improbable fight for survival.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.